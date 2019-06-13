Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 14, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 14, 2019
arrowPress Releases
June 14, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

arrowBlogs
 

Tips & Tricks to manage Open Game Development

by Yannick Elahee on 06/13/19 10:44:00 am   Featured Blogs
The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community.
The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company.
 

Hello we’re Goblinz Studio, an indie game publisher specialized in Early Access & Open Development. We’ve shipped Dungeon Rushers, Robothorium, Sigma Theory and now Seeds of Resilience. All of them have been through Early Access.

This article is based on our experience with Subtle Games (Antonin & Alexandre, developers of Seeds of Resilience) and what we’ve learned from the production of this game. Kudos to them! Seeds of Resilience is out today!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/877080/Seeds_of_Resilience/

What is Open Development?

It’s hard to give a hard-written definition, but I would say it’s when:

  • The game is buyable or free

  • There are regular updates at frequent times (weekly, monthly, etc.)

  • Players have some kind of power on how the game is developed (low or high power)

  • The studio is transparent about their processes

Some examples of Open Development are Dwarf Fortress, Endless Games (through Games2Gether), Neurovoider, Slay the Spire and Dead Cells. Pretty neat’o games huh?

There is a lot to say about Open Development, I will give simple tips & tricks that should empower you in this path.

I’ve worked on a dozen different game communities and I can say this is an important rule. If you’re secretive, your community won’t be comfortable sharing hard feedback with you. Same thing for discussing aggressively when you receive harsh feedback. Just remember to be cool with people, even if they’re “small players” and they’ll give it back to you.

Update Timing

We’ve found that the best update timing is MONTHLY.

This way you can have:

  • Buffer week: you push the update, gather community feedback and share things with people. Production is usually frozen during this week.

  • Production week: aka leave me alone I want to work. You have the peace of mind on focusing on the next update!

  • Testing week: this was the trickiest to find. This testing week give your developers and community some time for playtesting and debugging! It’s also convenient for localization community players that want to help before the patch is released. You can use the beta branch on Steam one week before Buffer week.

 

Content Strategy - Making ass-kickin updates!

The most important thing with open development is “What are you actually putting into the game?”. If you come to Open Development with a super fixed immovable schedule of what you wanted to do : YOU’RE DOING IT WRONG.

If you do this, it means your players have 0 impact on your development, and loose the “open” tag. They don’t need to lead the whole thing, just being there to support you with all the weight on your shoulders!

Choose a focus : innovation or improvement

Updates can mainly go 2 ways:

INNOVATION - You add new stuff to the game, it can be content, gameplay features, a better core loop or whatever.

IMPROVEMENT - You’re improving what’s already there! You make a better UI / UX, kill the bugs or improve the framerate. It’s also fine tuning the game even more. You may even be adding new languages to the localization!

you can do both, but sometimes it’s interesting to do IMPROVEMENT, because players often complain about bugs!

Content Philosophy : A bit for everyone

In game design, you have to make features for every path of the game : short term, medium term and long term. Your game needs to be good for the beginners, the intermediate and the veterans. This way: everyone gets fun!

That’s something you use in open development as well.. On every update, if you can add content for those 3 kinds of players, your current players will be happy! It’s a good constraint as well for making creative decisions.

Now we’ve seen the big lines, let’s move onto smaller tips!

Example of Hades update, with courtesy of SuperGiantGames. Just to be clear: we didn't work on Hades! They had a pretty cool update picture so I wanted to show it.

Tips #1 - Name and theme your update!

If you call your update Patch 0.17.0, players will think : “what the fuck is this shit?”. That look like a very basic advice, yet few people do it! You don’t have to give every patch a name. If it’s a monthly update with a lot of stuff in it, find a theme!

Finding a theme also empowers your creative decisions and processes. For instance we had a “Ingame Seasons Update”. This way, all the team knows that what they’re updating are to improve the sensation of Seasons.

It has beneficial side effects. You patch specific parts of the game, for instance you can make a “Good Tutorial Update”!. We did an update called “Agriculture & Sound Design”, where we revamped the whole sound design.

Another good side effect is that players will understand what’s in this new update, why they need to get back into it.

Tips #2 - Progress must always be visible!

In game development, it’s easy to get lost in backend optimization and tools! You gotta make sure that you always push something players can see moving and play. It doesn’t have to be the whole update with new stuff, but I’d say at least 25%. For the player, tools and optimization can be very abstract. For instance, a player that already had a good computer won’t see the changes

Tips #3 - Vacation Month

A “Vacation Month Update”, where you ship nothing is actually super interesting. First, you can take some rest (remember “Your community looks like you and your game”). Then, you actually have more time for the next update. It allows you to have several members of the team on different vacations time. You can also take the buffer week from Month N-1 and Month N+1 to make a bigger update.

Sum-up: Discuss, Work, Build Hype!

I hope you enjoyed the read, let me know if there are specific things you’d like to know about open development!

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[06.14.19]
Lead Game Designer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.13.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.13.19]
Lighting Artist
Pipeworks, Inc
Pipeworks, Inc — Eugene, Oregon, United States
[06.13.19]
Engineer III - Serious Games


[View All Jobs]


Loading Comments
loader image