March 16, 2018
Big Fish Games
Director of Live Operations
Jam City
UI Artist
Jam City
Unity Engineer
Jam City
Game Engineer
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Lecturer, Senior Lecturer or Professor of Practice in Games and Simulation Arts and Sciences
Demiurge Studios (SEGA)
Principal UI Artist
March 16, 2018
Read Short Stories, Become A More Well-Rounded Level Designer
IGDA GDSIG's 2018 Play Harder Challenge
UX Review: Golfclash's swing to success!
[
2
]
Decrypting video games events: which one is right for you?
Video Game Composers: The Tech of Music in Virtual Reality (GDC 2018)
March 16, 2018
Reminder: Know and abide by your GDC Code of Conduct!
1
by Staff
[03.16.18]
With GDC 2018 kicking off next week, GDC general manager Katie Stern is here to highlight the official code of conduct for GDC and all of its related events.
Serious
,
GDC
Don't miss your opportunities to make new friends and contacts at GDC
by Staff
[03.15.18]
The 2018 Game Developers Conference is just days away, and that means now is the right time for attendees to brush up on all the ways you can meet interesting new people at the show!
Social/Online
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
At GDC 2018, get expert insight on how to teach game dev around the world
by Staff
[03.15.18]
At GDC 2018, educator and American University Game Lab director Lindsay Grace digs into some important questions for game dev educators around the world.
Serious
,
GDC
Hone your game design skills at the GDC 2018 Game Design Workshop
by Staff
[03.14.18]
GDC 2018 attendees are invited to attend the two-day workshop and take part in hands-on activities, group discussion, analysis and critique of the art and science of game design!
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
Design
,
GDC
Learn to better fight toxicity from the new Fair Play Alliance at GDC 2018
by Staff
[03.14.18]
Heads up, game makers: the 2018 Game Developers Conference starts Monday, and this year organizers are excited to welcome a lineup of great talks from the folks at the Fair Play Alliance!
Serious
,
Design
,
GDC
Supercell, Pixar, and top devs share insights at the GDC 2018 Vision track!
by Staff
[03.13.18]
GDC 2018 marks the return of the Vision Track - a series of mini-keynotes featuring great speakers and forward-thinking companies discussing the future of the game industry!
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
GDC
See these 10 devs compete to make the best game pitch at GDC 2018
by Staff
[03.13.18]
10 selected dev teams will each be offered pitch prep and training, then get 5 minutes to pitch (in front of a live audience!) at GDC 2018, followed by questions, advice, and feedback from the judges.
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Learn more about the state of Steam from SteamSpy's creator at GDC 2018!
by Staff
[03.12.18]
At GDC 2018, SteamSpy creator Sergey Galyonkin will walk you through (among other things) the significant changes that happened to Steam in 2017 and their effect on new games sales.
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Attend GDC 2018 and get an Epic look at the art design of
Fortnite
by Staff
[03.09.18]
At GDC 2018 Epic's Peter Ellis will cover not just the evolution of art style used in
Fornite
, but also general best practices used to create a triple-A quality F2P game with a small art team.
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Art
,
GDC
Check out the winners of GDC Play 2018!
by Staff
[03.09.18]
GDC organizers have revealed the 'Best in Play' awards for exhibitors in the on-site
GDC Play 2018
event, honoring remarkable games like
Furious Seas
and
A Fold Apart
!
Indie
,
GDC
Come out to GDC 2018 and learn to better tell stories in VR!
by Staff
[03.08.18]
At GDC 2018 Baobab Studios cofounder Eric Darnell will break down the challenges of telling a narrative VR story where the user has control, as well as techniques Baobab has developed to tackle them.
VR
,
Design
,
GDC
Attend GDC 101 at GDC this year to get the most out of your show!
by Staff
[03.07.18]
For GDC 2018 later this month organizers are debuting a special overview event -- GDC 101 -- on Tuesday, March 20th that will show you how to get the most out of your time at the show!
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
GDC
Brush up on advanced game graphics techniques at GDC 2018
by Staff
[03.07.18]
Brought to you as a collaboration of the industry's leading hardware & software vendors, this day-long GDC 2018 tutorial offers leading insight on how to create cutting-edge game graphics!
Console/PC
,
Programming
,
Art
,
GDC
Get an inside look at the AI driving
Horizon Zero Dawn
at GDC 2018!
by Staff
[03.06.18]
At GDC 2018, see how Guerrilla Games transitioned from having to support a single human enemy in closed corridor spaces to a game with more than 25 wildly different characters in a large, open world.
Console/PC
,
Programming
,
Design
,
GDC
Don't miss all the cool machine learning talks at GDC this year!
by Staff
[03.06.18]
Come to GDC 2018 later this month and learn how top devs at companies like Naughty Dog and Ubisoft are applying machine learning techniques to make better games!
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
Programming
,
Design
,
GDC
At GDC, see how
Friday the 13th: The Game
was tuned for asymmetrical multiplayer
by Staff
[03.02.18]
At GDC 2018 the director will reveal how the team worked to make a Jason player feel overpowered, and the large team of counselors feel very under-powered, while still having the experience feel fair.
Social/Online
,
Design
,
GDC
Play these 24 games in the Indie Megabooth Showcase at GDC 2018
by Staff
[03.01.18]
GDC 2018 is this month, and today organizers share the full list of games and devs that are coming to GDC 2018 as part of the Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase!
Indie
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Become a better producer in a day at the GDC 2018 Producer Bootcamp!
by Staff
[02.28.18]
The GDC 2018 Producer Bootcamp on Tuesday, March 20th is going to be a fantastic day-long learning opportunity with a ton of expert sessions on the ins and outs of being a great producer in game dev.
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
Production
,
GDC
See GDC 2018 speakers (try to) pitch their talks to you in 60 seconds!
by Staff
[02.28.18]
These "Flash Forward" videos are always perfect summations of what makes GDC sessions great: they're fun, charming, and surprisingly informative!
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Learn from cutting-edge VR/AR entertainment devs at GDC 2018
by Staff
[02.27.18]
GDC 2018 will once again feature a curated selection of great stuff for virtual reality developers under the aegis of VRDC @ GDC -- including an array of great talks from top VR/AR creators!
VR
,
Design
,
GDC
Get useful game dev tips from Unity, Amazon, and Autodesk at GDC 2018
by Staff
[02.27.18]
These dev day sessions take place during the first two days of GDC March 19th and 20th) and offer you an opportunity to engage with and learn from some of the top players in the industry.
Console/PC
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
Design
,
Production
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
These 3D Game Art Challenge winners will appear at GDC 2018
by Staff
[02.27.18]
Each of these games, which will be displayed at GDC 2018 in a special lounge, was chosen because of its remarkable use of modeling, animation, and special effects to breathe life into 3D environments.
Console/PC
,
Art
,
GDC
Come see the
Warframe
team share community management tips at GDC 2018
by Staff
[02.26.18]
The Digital Extremes team will deliver a talk at GDC 2018 that breaks down everything they've learned about community management in 5 years of operating F2P cross-platform success
Warframe
!
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Learn to better understand your players' social values at GDC 2018
by Staff
[02.23.18]
Come to GDC 2018 to see Riot Games' Tash Elliott and Jeffrey Burrell share how the
League of Legends
dev has researched and acted upon the social values their players have across the world.
Social/Online
,
Serious
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
These are your GDC 2018 Narrative Summit poster session winners!
by Staff
[02.22.18]
Organizers of
GDC
and the Game Narrative Summit are happy to announce the 2018 Student Narrative Analysis Competition winners, who all receive passes to this year's March conference.
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
Design
,
GDC
Here's the lineup of games you'll play when Day of the Devs comes to GDC 2018
by Staff
[02.22.18]
As the Game Developers Conference draws nigh, organizers are excited to give you an early look at the games you can play in the Day of the Devs showcase during GDC 2018 next month!
Indie
,
Video
,
GDC
Attend GDC 2018 for a behind-the-scenes look at texturing Pixar's CocoVR
by Staff
[02.22.18]
Heads up, VR devs: If you're coming to the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month you won't want to miss a great talk about the rendering of Pixar's VR experience Coco VR.
VR
,
Art
,
Production
,
GDC
GDC 2018's Session Scheduler is live -- use it to make the most of your trip!
by Staff
[02.22.18]
Conference organizers encourage you to take advantage of the free GDC 2018 Session Scheduler to lay out our week at the show in an intuitive, easy-to-navigate fashion!
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
GDC
The CEO of esports team Splyce explains the human side of professional play
by Bryant Francis
[02.21.18]
The CEO of Splyce dropped by the Gamasutra Twitch channel to discuss the business end of running an esports team.
Console/PC
,
Business/Marketing
,
Video
,
GDC
Attend the Audio Bootcamp at GDC 2018 and learn from game audio wizards
by Staff
[02.21.18]
GDC 2018
organizers are offering an early look at the informative and intriguing sessions taking place during the Audio Bootcamp that helps open the March conference.
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
Audio
,
GDC
Nvidia, Unity, Microsoft and more sponsor innovative talks at GDC 2018
by Staff
[02.21.18]
Don't skip the great sponsored sessions at GDC 2018; industry leaders like Unity, Nvidia, & Microsoft are backing expert talks on everything from deep learning in game dev to running great live games!
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Programming
,
Design
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Get useful game dev insight from Google, Facebook, and more at GDC 2018
by Staff
[02.20.18]
GDC 2018 organizers highlight some cutting-edge sponsored dev days from experts at prominent organizations like Google, Facebook, Allegorithmic, and The Khronos Group!
Console/PC
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Level up your game dev teaching skills at the GDC Educators Summit
by Staff
[02.20.18]
With
GDC 2018
coming up fast, organizers share details on some great GDC Educators Summit talks from developers and educators about the tricks of teaching the next generation of game developers.
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
Serious
,
GDC
Capcom will present a postmortem of
Monster Hunter World
at GDC 2018!
by Staff
[02.20.18]
Yuya Takuda, a longtime Capcom game dev who served as director on
Monster Hunter World
, will spend an hour speaking in rare detail about how the remarkable game was designed and developed.
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Art
,
Audio
,
Design
,
Production
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
GDC 2018 is proud to once again donate passes to the Indie Giving Charity!
by Staff
[02.19.18]
GDC 2018
organizers are excited to continue their partnership with
the Indie Giving charity effort
by donating 30 GDC 2018 Indie Games Summit tickets - contribute now to get your pass!
Indie
,
Serious
,
GDC
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
' creator speaks about his path to game dev at GDC 2018!
by Staff
[02.19.18]
Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene will speak at GDC 2018 about how he went from modder to creative director on one of the biggest games in years, and the many lessons learned along the way.
Console/PC
,
Programming
,
Design
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Attend GDC 2018 for a behind-the-scenes look at
Shadow of War
's Nemesis system!
by Staff
[02.16.18]
Come to GDC 2018 to see this great talk from Monolith about the design of the Nemesis system in the
Middle-earth
games -- and how you can create characters that evoke strong emotions in players!
Console/PC
,
Design
,
GDC
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase:
Striker Air Hockey
by Joel Couture
[02.16.18]
Striker Air Hockey
makes use of a table sized-touch screen to do things no other air hockey game could do, creating unique effects and changing up how the game works on the fly.
Indie
,
GDC
,
alt ctrl gdc
Catch a UX postmortem of
Halo Wars 2
at GDC 2018
by Staff
[02.15.18]
Come to GDC 2018 and see 343 Industries' Max Szlagor will review the trade-offs and successes of designing great RTS controls and experiences for two very different platform audiences (console and PC)!
Console/PC
,
Art
,
Audio
,
Design
,
GDC
Here's a taste of the games you'll see at the GDC 2018 Experimental Gameplay Workshop!
by Staff
[02.15.18]
With weeks to go until GDC 2018, organizers share a preview of the offbeat projects you'll see at the Experimental Gameplay Workshop -- including
Noita
Goose Game
, and more!
Indie
,
GDC
Director Yoko Taro to discuss the making of
Nier: Automata
at GDC 2018
by Staff
[02.14.18]
His talk with PlatinumGames' Takahisa Taura, "A Fun Time in Which Some No-Good Game Developers May or May Not Discuss 'How we made
NieR:Automata
'", promises to be fascinating and/or entertaining.
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
Art
,
Design
,
Production
,
GDC
Enjoy this Valentine's Day-themed look at a few great GDC 2018 talks!
by Staff
[02.14.18]
Don't miss these great talks taking place at GDC 2018 next month which tackle the tricky topics of how to handle love, lust, and friendship in the games you make.
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
Design
,
GDC
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase:
Mark Wars
by Joel Couture
[02.14.18]
Mark Wars
will have players drawing lines with markers in order to guide their ever-moving robot to a goal before their opponent can.
Indie
,
Video
,
GDC
,
alt ctrl gdc
Here are the charming indie games you'll play at the GDC 2018 Mild Rumpus
by Staff
[02.13.18]
Warm and welcoming indie game collective Wild Rumpus returns to
GDC 2018
with games like
Nour
,
Hypnospace Outlaw
,
Palmystery
and more!
Indie
,
GDC
Come hone your skills at the GDC 2018 Community Management Summit
by Staff
[02.13.18]
Come to the Community Management Summit at GDC 2018 for a ton of great talks from experts at Psyonix, King, Blizzard, and many more!
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Learn to build better eSports at the GDC 2018 eSports Day!
by Staff
[02.12.18]
As you gear up to attend the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month, organizers want to make sure you don't overlook some of the great eSports-related content on offer at the show!
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Programming
,
Design
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase:
Grave Call
by Joel Couture
[02.12.18]
Grave Call
buries a player in a coffin with a smartphone and a low battery, having them communicate clues with a police dispatcher in order to be found in time.
Indie
,
GDC
,
alt ctrl gdc
Learn to make games for ARKit, straight from Apple, at GDC 2018!
by Staff
[02.09.18]
The GDC 2018 session, presented by Apple, explains how to get started with ARKit using the different tracking and scene understanding capabilities as well integration into rendering/game engines.
VR
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Design
,
GDC
Study the AI and 'Freak-O-System' of Sony's
Days Gone
at GDC 2018
by Staff
[02.08.18]
At GDC 2018 Sony Bend will dig into the AI and gameplay components used to create the dynamic and interactive open world of
Days Gone
, as well as their unique "Freak-O-System" AI management tech.
Console/PC
,
Programming
,
Design
,
GDC
Here are the films you'll see at the inaugural GDC Film Festival!
by Staff
[02.08.18]
GDC organizers share a sneak peek at the documentaries that have been selected to appear in the inaugural GDC Film Festival during GDC 2018 next month!
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
GDC
