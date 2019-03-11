Our Properties:
by Staff
[03.15.19]
Media Molecule, Hello Games' Sean Murray, and industry veteran Laralyn McWilliams will be part of this inspiring GDC Main Stage event (which will also be livestreamed!) next Wednesday at 12:30 PM PDT!
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
GDC
PSA: Know and abide by your GDC 2019 Code of Conduct!
1
by Staff
[03.15.19]
As you lock in your plans for GDC in San Francisco next week, take time to review and commit to the Code of Conduct, which applies to everyone at the show!
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
GDC
Come to GDC for an inside look at the AI built to playtest Battlefield V!
Battlefield V
!
by Staff
[03.15.19]
Come to GDC next week to learn about the birth of AutoPlayers, autonomous bots used for playtesting
Battlefield V
in scenarios ranging from full 64-player soak tests to specific scripted test cases.
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Programming
,
GDC
Steam devs can now use the networking APIs created for CS:GO and Dota 2
CS:GO
and
Dota 2
by Alissa McAloon
[03.14.19]
Valve has opened up the use of a handful of APIs to partnered Steam developers, granting them tools geared toward better multiplayer play.
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
GDC
GDC 2019 is committed to being a sustainable, environmentally-friendly event
by Staff
[03.14.19]
Ahead of the big show next week, GDC organizers share what they've been doing to try and make it a more sustainable, environmentally-friendly event!
Serious
,
GDC
Here's where to watch the IGF & Game Developers Choice Awards next week!
by Staff
[03.14.19]
If you can't attend in person, don't worry: the sequential award shows will be livestreamed on Twitch next Wednesday (March 20th) starting at 6:30 PM. It's always a fun, upbeat show, so don't miss it!
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
Video
,
GDC
Steam Link Anywhere beta drops Steam Link's local-wifi-only restriction
by Alissa McAloon
[03.14.19]
A new version of Valve's Steam Link gives players the ability to remotely access their Steam libraries without requiring the two machines to be on the same wifi network.
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
GDC
Discord evolves verified servers with new community tools
1
by Chris Kerr
[03.14.19]
Discord has made a raft of notable changes that should help game developers build stronger communities while giving them more agency when it comes to monetization.
Console/PC
,
Production
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Get practical advice on how to run a hit-less indie studio at GDC 2019
by Staff
[03.14.19]
At GDC 2019 next week some experienced indie studio leaders from Kitfox, Temple Gate, and Anemone Hug will share useful advice on how to run a small game studio without a surprise, breakout hit!
Indie
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Come to GDC 2019 and get expert advice on growing your game dev career
by Staff
[03.13.19]
There's a smorgasbord of great career-building opportunities available to you at GDC 2019, including the popular Game Career Seminar and the Career Development Stage!
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
GDC
Don't miss all these great Classic Game Postmortems at GDC 2019!
by Staff
[03.13.19]
Catch these promising, in-depth game dev postmortems of the
Panzer Dragoon
series,
Paperboy
,
Lemmings
, and
Command & Conquer
at GDC 2019 next week in San Francisco!
Console/PC
,
Design
,
GDC
Come to GDC for a behind-the-scenes look at
Pokemon GO
's PvP combat design!
by Staff
[03.13.19]
Learn why Niantic chose to build this new PvP feature at this point in the game's lifecycle (and what decisions were made to make the feature true to its roots in the Pokemon franchise) at GDC 2019!
Pokemon
franchise) at GDC 2019!
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Design
,
GDC
See more GDC 2019 speakers try to pitch you on their talks in a minute or less!
by Staff
[03.12.19]
Each of these fun 'Flash Forward" videos is a short, personalized pitch for why you should make time in your busy schedule to check out a given talk while you're attending GDC!
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
GDC
GDC 101 is back for GDC 2019, check it out to get the most out of your show!
by Staff
[03.12.19]
For GDC 2019 later this month organizers will once again offer a special overview event -- GDC 101 -- on Tuesday, March 19th that will show you how to get the most out of your time at the show!
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
GDC
See how
God of War
's combat evolved to match its new camera system at GDC!
by Staff
[03.12.19]
When Sony Santa Monica introduced a more intimate, player-controlled camera system in its latest
God of War
game it revamped the combat to match, and at GDC you'll get a meaty look at how they did it!
Console/PC
,
Programming
,
Design
,
GDC
Come to GDC and see how
For Honor
's multiplayer is built on time travel
by Staff
[03.11.19]
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the non-authoritative architecture behind the game at GDC 2019 next week in San Francisco!
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Programming
,
GDC
Please consider being a part of the GDC 2019 Sock Drive!
by Staff
[03.11.19]
Want to help? It's easy: Bring a new pair of socks to GDC and drop it in a donation bin! A good pair of socks is a small, significant gift that addresses a huge need in the homeless community.
Serious
,
GDC
EA will be at GDC to share an inside look at building tools for Frostbite
by Staff
[03.08.19]
Come to GDC 2019's Tools Tutorial Day for a rundown of the high-level technical challenges EA's Frostbite team faced as they adapted their workflows to work with everything from FIFA to Dragon Age to Battlefield!
FIFA
to
Dragon Age
to
Battlefield
!
Console/PC
,
Programming
,
GDC
Play the charming
Puppet Pandemonium
and
Klaxo Radio Hour
at GDC 2019
by Staff
[03.08.19]
These two very unique alternative controller games (
Puppet Pandemonium
actually won last year's Alt.Ctrl.GDC award!) will be playable in the West Hall of the Moscone during GDC 2019 later this month.
Indie
,
GDC
Enjoy The MADE's sampling of classic and co-op games at GDC Retro Play!
by Staff
[03.08.19]
The full lineup is being finalized, but you can likely expect to see playable versions of classic co-op games like
Gunstar Heroes
,
ToeJam & Earl
and
Turtles in Time
-- plus a working
Pong
machine!
Console/PC
,
GDC
King shares lessons learned mapping the mobile game market at GDC 2019
by Staff
[03.08.19]
Candy Crush
maker King is coming to GDC 2019 to give you a behind-the-scenes look at what the company has learned from mapping what sorts of games its audience likes to play.
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Catch up on these insightful interviews with IGF 2019 finalists!
by Staff
[03.07.19]
To help you better understand the work that went into these remarkable games, the team at Gamasutra have once again published a series of snappy interviews with this year's IGF finalists!
Indie
,
Design
,
Production
,
GDC
Bungie shares tips on designing levels for different player types at GDC 2019!
by Staff
[03.07.19]
This is the talk to see if you want to learn practical ways to tailor levels to player motivations, replete w/ concrete examples from series like Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and Bungie's own Destiny!
Mass Effect
,
Dragon Age
, and Bungie's own
Destiny
!
Console/PC
,
Design
,
GDC
See how Ubisoft made
Starlink
ships handle like real toys at GDC 2019
by Staff
[03.07.19]
Come out to GDC in San Francisco this month for a rare look at how Ubisoft Toronto designed and coded
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
so that it
feels
like playing with toy spaceships!
Console/PC
,
Programming
,
GDC
Take advantage of all this cool sponsored content at GDC 2019!
by Staff
[03.06.19]
From Google's keynote to the toxicity-fighting Fair Play Alliance Summit, don't overlook all the great GDC 2019 sponsored content available to you as you're planning out your time at the show!
Console/PC
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Come to GDC 2019's Game Producer Bootcamp and level up your game dev process!
by Staff
[03.06.19]
Facebook's Ruth Tomandl will give you a thorough look at game production processes as part of the GDC 2019 Game Producer Bootcamp, a full day of talks focused on the art & science of game production!
Console/PC
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
GDC
GDC 2019 debuts free to all GDC @ The Gardens space
by Staff
[03.06.19]
This year GDC will be complemented by a new initiative aimed at giving everyone a place to relax and unwind while listening to live performances from some of the industry's leading musicians!
Social/Online
,
GDC
Get ready for GDC 2019 with help from the all-new Digital Tote Bag!
by Staff
[03.05.19]
With just weeks to go until GDC 2019 kicks off in San Francisco, GDC organizers have set up a new digital resource to reduce waste and help you prepare to get the most out of your time at the show!
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
GDC
Get legal experts' perspective on how the law is impacting game dev at GDC!
by Staff
[03.05.19]
A panel of legal experts will take to the stage at GDC 2019 to discuss top legal developments in games, from Fortnite dances to Nintendo's stance on ROMS!
Fortnite
dances to Nintendo's stance on ROMS!
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
GDC
Don't miss these insightful interviews with 2019's alt.ctrl.GDC devs!
by Staff
[03.05.19]
Each of these offbeat alternative controller games has an interesting story behind it, and now's a great time to catch up on them via all these fantastic interviews with the Gamasutra team!
Indie
,
Design
,
GDC
,
alt ctrl gdc
Shut Up & Sit Down returns to GDC 2019 with great board games to play!
by Staff
[03.04.19]
From Richard Garfield's 'unique deck' card game KeyForge to Alderac's intriguing Space Base, here's what you can expect to play when you visit the Shut Up & Sit Down board game lounge at GDC 2019!
Console/PC
,
Indie
,
GDC
Top creators share real talk about making very personal games at GDC 2019
by Staff
[03.04.19]
At GDC 2019 some of the most interesting game makers working today will discuss why they create very personal games, and share practical advice about designing games that speak to deeper issues.
Indie
,
Serious
,
Design
,
GDC
At GDC 2019 you'll see how McLaren uses VR to fast-track supercar design
by Staff
[03.01.19]
McLaren has fast-tracked the supercar design process by introducing a unique VR sketch tool into their studio, and next month they'll be at GDC to show you how they did it -- and what they learned!
VR
,
Design
,
GDC
Don't skip these cutting-edge sponsored talks at GDC 2019's Dev Days
by Staff
[03.01.19]
Cutting-edge game tech companies are presenting some cool Dev Day sessions this year, and today organizers are excited to highlight offerings from Amazon, Facebook, Unity and Viveport!
Console/PC
,
GDC
Get a crash course in using neural networks for game dev at GDC 2019
by Staff
[03.01.19]
This cool talk from Unity about using neural networks in game dev is part of the Math for Game Developers Tutorial, a unique day-long look at the mathematical foundations of modern games!
Console/PC
,
Programming
,
GDC
Hear how
Concrete Genie
's interactive music system was made at GDC 2019
by Staff
[02.28.19]
Come out to the Game Developers Conference next month for a unique behind-the-scenes look at upcoming Sony game Concrete Genie's interactive music systems!
Concrete Genie
's interactive music systems!
Console/PC
,
Audio
,
GDC
Play these intriguing indie games at the GDC 2019 Day of the Devs showcase!
by Staff
[02.28.19]
Here's the full lineup of games that will be playable in the GDC 2019
Indie
,
Design
,
Video
,
GDC
Sign up now for GDC 2019's all-new mentoring program!
by Staff
[02.28.19]
Launching at GDC 2019 is a brand-new mentoring program to help encourage game development professionals to continue and grow in their personal careers -- and now you can sign up to take part!
Console/PC
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Attend GDC for an inside look at the design of Fantasy Flight's KeyForge
by Staff
[02.27.19]
Richard Garfield's KeyForge is what Fantasy Flight calls a "unique deck" game, and at GDC 2019 designer Brad Andres will show you how it works -- and how it was designed to stand apart!
Console/PC
,
Design
,
GDC
Watch these devs compete to make the best game pitch at GDC Pitch 2019!
by Staff
[02.26.19]
GDC Pitch is a special event where select GDC Play devs hone their game-pitching skills in front of a panel of expert judges -- as well as a live audience!
Indie
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
See the future of interactive experience design at GDC 2019
by Staff
[02.26.19]
Mycotoo (the company behind interactive experiences for
Fallout 76
, Blade Runner 2049, and more) is coming to GDC 2019 to give you a unique look at the future of interactive experience design!
VR
,
Design
,
GDC
Enjoy these 24 games in the Indie Megabooth Showcase at GDC 2019
by Staff
[02.26.19]
GDC 2019 is next month, and today organizers share the full list of games and devs that will be playable on the show floor as part of the Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase!
Indie
,
GDC
Here are your 'Best in Play' winners for GDC Play 2019!
by Staff
[02.25.19]
The teams behind these eight winning games will receive All Access passes to next year's GDC, as well as a special award they can show off while they demo their winning game at GDC 2019 next month!
Indie
,
GDC
Attend GDC 2019 and get a data-driven look at why people play games!
by Staff
[02.25.19]
Quantic Foundry cofounder Nick Yee will break down the data gathered from a survey of over 400,000 game players at GDC 2019!
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
Design
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Get tips from Ubisoft on using machine learning in game dev at GDC!
by Staff
[02.22.19]
Ubisoft Montreal's Yves Jacquier will be giving a great talk at GDC 2019 that's all about giving you an approachable, practical look at how you can incorporate machine learning into your work.
Console/PC
,
Programming
,
Design
,
GDC
Here's a few of the games you'll see at the GDC 2019 Experimental Gameplay Workshop!
by Staff
[02.22.19]
If you've never seen the EGW before, know that it's a 2+ hour-long session jam-packed with a vivacious mix of eclectic game prototypes that explore new ideas and genres -- and it's back for GDC 2019!
Indie
,
Design
,
GDC
Get an inside look at the art of
Oxenfree
follow-up
Afterparty
at GDC 2019
by Staff
[02.21.19]
Night School's art director is coming to GDC 2019 next month to show you how the indie team is building out its production pipeline and creating a new visual style for its upcoming
Afterparty
!
Indie
,
Art
,
GDC
Come to GDC and see how
Killer Queen
built an esport on an indie budget!
by Staff
[02.21.19]
There's a healthy competitive scene around the (up to) ten-player competitive arcade game
Killer Queen
, and now the game's creators are coming to GDC next month to share how they pulled it off!
Social/Online
,
Indie
,
Design
,
Business/Marketing
,
GDC
Use the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler to get the most out of your show!
by Staff
[02.20.19]
Conference organizers encourage you to take advantage of the free GDC 2019 Session Scheduler to lay out our week at the show in an intuitive, easy-to-navigate fashion.
VR
,
Console/PC
,
Social/Online
,
Smartphone/Tablet
,
Indie
,
GDC
Come and play these lovely indie games at the GDC 2019 Mild Rumpus!
by Staff
[02.20.19]
The much-loved Mild Rumpus is back again and open to all GDC 2019 passholders, so stop by to relax for a bit and check these games out while you're at the show this year!
Indie
,
GDC
