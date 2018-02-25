Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
PROGRAMMING
ART
AUDIO
DESIGN
PRODUCTION
BIZ/MARKETING

February 27, 2018
February 27, 2018
February 27, 2018
Gamasutra - Road to the IGF 2018
Road to the IGF: Maggese's Don't Make Love  
by Joel Couture [02.27.18]
Don't Make Love puts the players in the role of mantis lovers on the verge of a life-changing decision, having them use their own words to talk through this difficult decision.
Indie, Video, IGF
Road to the IGF: Studio MDHR's Cuphead  
by Joel Couture [02.26.18]
Players will battle colossal bosses, their styles drawn from 1930s animation, as hot jazz blares in their ears in ever-escalating run and gun game Cuphead.
Indie, Video, IGF
Road to the IGF: Subset Games' Into the Breach 1
by Joel Couture [02.23.18]
Into the Breach is a game of tactical mech combat, one where the enemies telegraph their moves, turning each match into a kind of puzzle that needs to be studied and completed.
Indie, Video, IGF
Road to the IGF: Richards Hogg & Haggett's Wilmot's Warehouse  
by Joel Couture [02.22.18]
Wilmot's Warehouse tasks players with organizing stock in a warehouse, drawing upon that a strangely compelling desire to arrange objects.
Indie, Video, IGF
Road to the IGF: Czech Academy of Sciences' Attentat 1942  
by Joel Couture [02.21.18]
Attentat 1942 is a look at World War II through the eyes of its survivors, using multiple perspectives and play styles to share in a personalized look at its events and horrors.
Indie, Video, IGF
Road to the IGF: Skeleton Business' Vignettes  
by Joel Couture [02.20.18]
Vignettes encourages exploration and curiosity through manipulatable objects, hiding whole new items and stories through touch, rotation, and orientation of colorful things.
Indie, Video, IGF
Road to the IGF: Videocult's Rain World  
by Joel Couture [02.19.18]
A lonely slugcat has to make its way in a world of predators and lethal storms in Rain World, a game that mixes curiosity, calmness, and terror with its sound design.
Indie, Video, IGF
Road to the IGF: Laundry Bear Games' A Mortician's Tale  
by Joel Couture [02.16.18]
A Mortician's Tale explores death and the stories and emotions around the deceased through having the player work in the death industry.
Indie, Video, IGF
Road to the IGF: Hempuli Oy's Baba Is You  
by Joel Couture [02.15.18]
Baba Is You is a puzzle game of manipulating rules, one where the regulations of a given stage are blocks players can move around to change how each area is played.
Indie, Video, IGF
Road to the IGF: Fullbright's Tacoma  
by Joel Couture [02.14.18]
Tacoma immerses the player in 3D recordings of a starship's crew as they slowly face their own destruction, watching them bond and grow close together in the face of doom.
Indie, Video, IGF
Road to the IGF: Pocketwatch Games' Tooth and Tail  
by Joel Couture [02.13.18]
Tooth and Tail looks to simplify and streamline the RTS to make it approachable, quick, and focus on improvisation and strategy over reflexes and memorization (plus add fun animal units).
Indie, Video, IGF
Road to the IGF: Nifflas Games' Uurnog Uurnlimited  
by Joel Couture [02.12.18]
Uurnog Uurnlimited is a game of unintentional mayhem, where players collect animals and puzzle-solving (sometimes explosive) blocks, bringing them to a save room that saves their every mistake.
Indie, IGF
Road to the IGF: DANG!'s IO Interloper  
by Joel Couture [02.09.18]
IO Interloper aims to make the player feel like a hacker, working through clunky interfaces to hack cameras and drones in their attempts at corporate espionage.
Indie, IGF
Road to the IGF: Nathalie Lawhead's Everything is going to be OK 1
by Joel Couture [02.08.18]
Through a series of vignettes exploring adorable bunnies suffering horrible mishaps, Everything is going to be OK explores life's tragedies through a lens of ridiculousness and hope.
Indie, IGF
Road to the IGF: The Voxel Agents' The Gardens Between  
by Joel Couture [02.07.18]
The Gardens Between takes players to striking islands created to evoke a kind of childhood nostalgia, crossing these these storytelling lands as they solve time-travelling puzzles.
Indie, IGF
Road to the IGF: Suspicious Developments' Heat Signature  
by Joel Couture [02.06.18]
Heat Signature is a game of boarding randomly-generated starships and trying to take them over, dealing with everything that can (and will) go wrong along the way.
Indie, IGF
Vote now for the 2018 IGF and Game Developers Choice Audience Awards!  
by Staff [02.05.18]
Cast your votes now for both the Game Developers Choice Audience Award and the Independent Games Festival Audience Award -- you have until voting closes next Monday, February 12th at 11:59 PM PT!
Console/PC, Indie, GDC, IGF
Road to the IGF: Total Mayhem Games' We Were Here  
by Joel Couture [02.05.18]
We Were Here is a game about cooperation, placing a pair of players in a castle and tasking them with talking each other through puzzles only one of them can see.
Indie, IGF
Road to the IGF: Amanita Design's CHUCHEL  
by Joel Couture [02.02.18]
CHUCHEL follows the goofy antics of Chuchel, a hairy little creature with a penchant for physical humor, solving puzzles to help the silly creature get its precious cherry.
Indie, IGF
Road to the IGF: Dim Bulb Games' Where the Water Tastes Like Wine  
by Joel Couture [02.01.18]
Where the Water Tastes Like Wine takes the player on a narrative adventure across America, creating a tapestry of folk stories, travelling tales, and personal moments.
Indie, IGF
Road to the IGF: Bennett Foddy's Getting Over It  
by Joel Couture [01.31.18]
Bennett Foddy's Getting Over It challenges players to carefully fling themselves up a mountain of trash using a hammer. And fail. A lot.
Indie, IGF
Road to the IGF: Zachtronics' SHENZHEN I/O  
by Joel Couture [01.30.18]
SHENZHEN I/O is a puzzle game of building circuits and writing code, doing so using in-game data sheets and guides while players work through their employment with Shenzhen Longteng Electronics.
Indie, IGF
2018 Independent Games Festival announces Main Competition finalists!  
by Staff [01.03.18]
The 2018 Independent Games Festival juries have announced finalists for the world's leading indie games showcase, including games like Baba Is You, Night in the Woods, and many more!
Indie, IGF
These are your juries for the IGF 2018 Design, Audio, and Student awards!  
by Staff [12.04.17]
A diverse array of lauded developers and industry professionals make up the juries of the GDC 2018 Independent Games Festival, who will decide the finalists for next year's awards.
Indie, Audio, Design, IGF
IGF 2018 debuts juries for Narrative, Nuovo, and Visual Art awards  
by Staff [11.20.17]
To recognize their contributions to the process, organizers would like to celebrate those who have volunteered their time and talent to take part in judging for a few of the IGF 2018 awards.
Indie, Art, Design, IGF
IGF 2018 celebrates a bumper crop of diverse and exciting entries!  
by Staff [10.12.17]
The Independent Games Festival -- the longest-running and largest showcase for independent developers -- welcomes nearly 600 entries for its 20th annual competition!
Indie, Business/Marketing, IGF
Reminder: The deadline to submit your game to the 2018 IGF is fast approaching!  
by Staff [09.25.17]
Don't forget: The submission deadline for the 2018 Independent Games Festival Main Competition ends Monday, October 2nd (10/2) at 11:59 PM PT!
Indie, IGF
IGF 2018 opens call for judges  
by Staff [08.15.17]
If you work in the game industry, heads up: Organizers of the Independent Games Festival will be accepting applications for both judge and jury positions through September 5!
Indie, Business/Marketing, IGF
The 2018 Independent Games Festival submissions are now open!  
by Staff [07.24.17]
Hey devs! Submissions are now open for the 2018 Independent Games Festival, the signature competition for indie games, to be held for its 20th year during GDC 2018 in San Francisco next March.
Indie, IGF