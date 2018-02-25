Road to the IGF: Fullbright's Tacoma by Joel Couture[02.14.18] Tacoma immerses the player in 3D recordings of a starship's crew as they slowly face their own destruction, watching them bond and grow close together in the face of doom.
Road to the IGF: DANG!'s IO Interloper by Joel Couture[02.09.18] IO Interloper aims to make the player feel like a hacker, working through clunky interfaces to hack cameras and drones in their attempts at corporate espionage.
Road to the IGF: Amanita Design's CHUCHEL by Joel Couture[02.02.18] CHUCHEL follows the goofy antics of Chuchel, a hairy little creature with a penchant for physical humor, solving puzzles to help the silly creature get its precious cherry.
Road to the IGF: Zachtronics' SHENZHEN I/O by Joel Couture[01.30.18] SHENZHEN I/O is a puzzle game of building circuits and writing code, doing so using in-game data sheets and guides while players work through their employment with Shenzhen Longteng Electronics.
