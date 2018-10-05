Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
October 9, 2018
October 9, 2018
October 9, 2018
Gamasutra - Live Coverage of Magic Leap's L.E.A.P. Conference!
Rovio has an AR Angry Birds game coming to Magic Leap One  
by Alissa McAloon [09.19.18]
Angry Birds developer Rovio is working with Resolution Games to bring a new Angry Birds slingshot game to Magic Leap's new AR headset.
VR, Video, Magic Leap
Q&A: What devs should know about making games for Magic Leap  
by Alex Wawro [08.10.18]
Aleissia Laidacker, Brian Schwab, Jeremy Vanhoozer and other longtime game devs who now work at Magic Leap share their advice for devs interested in making mixed-reality games for Magic Leap One.
VR, Design, Business/Marketing, Magic Leap
Magic Leap One's 'Creator' edition headset debuts today for $2,300 1
by Alex Wawro [08.08.18]
After years of speculation, mixed-reality startup Magic Leap today released its first product: the "Creator" edition of the Magic Leap One headset, which is aimed at devs and costs at least $2,300.
VR, Business/Marketing, Magic Leap
Inside Magic Leap: How it works and what it means for game devs 10
by Alex Wawro [08.08.18]
Gamasutra returns from interviewing Magic Leap founder Rony Abovitz at the company's HQ to talk about how the much-hyped headset works and what it means for developers.
VR, Design, Business/Marketing, Magic Leap
Magic Leap's MR headset due out this summer, powered by Tegra X2 2
by Alissa McAloon [07.11.18]
Magic Leap has shared just a few more details about its upcoming Magic Leap One mixed reality headset, including a slightly-more-specific launch date.
VR, Magic Leap
Magic Leap grabs investment from AT&T as it sets up US distribution deal  
by Alissa McAloon [07.11.18]
Magic Leap�s Magic Leap One MR headset, due out at some point this year, will be exclusively distributed by AT&T in the United States.�
VR, Magic Leap
Unreal Engine 4 adds Magic Leap One support  
by Alissa McAloon [03.19.18]
Unreal Engine 4 developers can now create for Magic Leap's Magic Leap One mixed reality headset thanks to recently added Lumin SDK support.
VR, Magic Leap, GDC
Magic Leap raises $461 million in funding from Saudi Arabian investment arm  
by Emma Kidwell [03.07.18]
Mixed reality startup Magic Leap announced today that it has raised an additional $461 million in funding, provided by The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia's investment arm.
VR, Business/Marketing, Magic Leap
Get your first look at Magic Leap's mixed reality headset 9
by Chris Kerr [12.20.17]
After years of speculation, the mixed reality startup has given us our first look at some tangible tech by revealing the Magic Leap One headset.
VR, Magic Leap