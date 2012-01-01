|The Gamasutra Network is the leading resource for game industry insights, news, and community blogs. Gamasutra.com, our flagship site, covers the art and business of making games. For aspiring game developers, GameCareerGuide.com, features the programs, tools, and path needed to get into the industry. The indie game community discovers the newest games and trends on IndieGames.com. The parent company of Gamasutra, UBM TechWeb, also operates events the Game Developers Conference series.
Here is a full set of RSS feeds for these aforementioned sites: