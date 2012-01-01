 
Our Properties: Gamasutra GameCareerGuide IndieGames GDC Vault GDC IGF
 
GAME JOBS
spacer arrow PROGRAMMING spacer
 
spacer ART
 
spacer AUDIO
 
arrow DESIGN
 
arrow PRODUCTION
 
arrow BIZ/MARKETING
The Gamasutra Network's RSS Feeds
The Gamasutra Network is the leading resource for game industry insights, news, and community blogs. Gamasutra.com, our flagship site, covers the art and business of making games. For aspiring game developers, GameCareerGuide.com, features the programs, tools, and path needed to get into the industry. The indie game community discovers the newest games and trends on IndieGames.com. The parent company of Gamasutra, UBM TechWeb, also operates events the Game Developers Conference series.

Here is a full set of RSS feeds for these aforementioned sites:
Gamasutra (The Art and Business of Making Games)
 
Gamasutra News
feeds.feedburner.com/GamasutraNews
 
Gamasutra Console/PC News
feeds.feedburner.com/GamasutraConsolePCNews
 
Gamasutra Social/Online News
feeds.feedburner.com/GamasutraSocialOnlineNews
 
Gamasutra Smartphone/Tablet News
feeds.feedburner.com/GamasutraSmartphoneTabletNews
 
Gamasutra Indie Games News
feeds.feedburner.com/GamasutraIndependentNews
   
 
Gamasutra Jobs
feeds.feedburner.com/GamasutraJobs
Gamasutra Expert Blogs
www.gamasutra.com/blogs/rss-expert/
Gamasutra All Blogs
www.gamasutra.com/blogs/rss/
Gamasutra Press Releases
www.gamasutra.com/pressreleases/rss/
 
GameCareerGuide (for student game developers)
 
GameCareerGuide News
feeds.feedburner.com/GameCareerGuideNews
 
GameCareerGuide Features
feeds.feedburner.com/GameCareerGuideFeatures
 
Indie Games (for independent game players and developers)
 
Indie Games
feeds.feedburner.com/IndependentGaming
 
Game Developers Conference (our market-leading event series)
 
GDC News & Information
feeds.feedburner.com/GameDevelopersConference
 
 
Game Group Newsletters
 
UBM Tech