Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrowContents
Postmortem: Naughty Dog's Jak and Daxter: the Precursor Legacy
arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 18, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 18, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 18, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

arrowFeatures
 

Postmortem: Naughty Dog's Jak and Daxter: the Precursor Legacy

July 10, 2002 Article Start Page 1 of 3 Next
 

By the end of 1998, Naughty Dog had finished the third game in the extremely successful Crash Bandicoot series, and the fourth game, Crash Team Racing, was in development for a 1999 year-end holiday release. And though Sony was closely guarding the details of the eagerly awaited Playstation 2, rumors - and our own speculations - convinced us that the system would have powerful processing and polygonal capabilities, and we knew that we'd have to think on a very grand scale.

Because of the success of our Crash Bandicoot games (over 22 million copies sold), there was a strong temptation to follow the same tried-and-true formula of the past: create a linear adventure with individually loaded levels, minimal story, and not much in the way of character development. With more than a little trepidation, we decided instead to say good-bye to the bandicoot and embark on developing an epic adventure we hoped would be worthy of the expectations of the next generation of hardware.

For Jak & Daxter, one of our earliest desires was to immerse the player in a single, highly detailed world, as opposed to the discrete levels of Crash Bandicoot. We still wanted to have the concept of levels, but we wanted them to be seamlessly connected together, with nonobvious boundaries and no load times between them. We wanted highly detailed landscapes, yet we also wanted grand vistas where the player could see great distances, including other surrounding levels. We hoped the player would be able to see a landmark far off in the distance, even in another level, and then travel seamlessly to that landmark.

It was important to us that Jak's world make cohesive sense. An engaging story should tie the game together and allow for character development, but not distract from the action of the game. The world should be populated with highly animated characters that would give Jak tasks to complete, provide hints, reveal story elements, and add humor to the game. We also wanted entertaining puzzles and enemies that would surpass anything that we had done before.
To achieve these and many other difficult tasks required three years of exhausting work, including two years of full production. We encountered more than a few major bumps in the road, and there were times when the project seemed like an insurmountable uphill battle, but we managed to create a game that we are quite proud of, and we learned several important lessons along the way.

Article Start Page 1 of 3 Next

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.18.20]
Senior UX Designer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[03.17.20]
Software Engineer - Generalist
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Foothill Ranch, California, United States
[03.17.20]
Software Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[03.17.20]
.Net Game Tools Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

GDC 2020 virtual talks, awards streaming for free all week! Here's the lineup
5 highlights from PlayStation's big PS5 system architecture deep dive
Road to the IGF: Goblin Rage's BORE DOME
PlayStation's switch to a SSD for the PS5 aims to 'give the game designer freedom'
Loading Comments
loader image