Postmortem: Treyarch's Tony Hawk's Pro Skater (Dreamcast Version)

When Activision
was looking to sell off the publishing rights for a Dreamcast version
of Neversoft's Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Crave Entertainment snapped
them up and offered the development contract to Treyarch, who was developing
another Dreamcast title for them, Draconus: Cult of the Wyrm. Naturally,
we were overjoyed to be doing the port of one of the most successful Playstation
titles of 1999. The project had all the ingredients for a sure-fire winner:
we were moving a title from a low-memory, low-power machine to a high-memory,
high-power machine, we had enough time and money, and only a small amount
of their code base would need to be rewritten.
Staffing
Up
As cutting-edge
as Draconus is, we knew it wouldn't sell as well as a blockbuster
like Tony Hawk. Since Draconus was supposedly nearing
the end of its development cycle, we decided to move two of the Draconus
coders (Wade Brainerd and myself) over to the new project. We also
selected Draconus artist Christian Busic to lead the project
and enlisted producer Gregory John, who was busy finishing up Triple
Play 2001, to manage us part-time. (He spent a lot of time in the
office.)
In addition
to the two artists we added to the project, we also hired two programmers:
Srini Lakshmanan, who had worked on the Playstation titles Tommorow
Never Dies and March Madness, and Sean Palmer, who had worked
on Demise for the PC and the Oddworld port from the Playstation
to Windows. My criteria for new programming hires were that they must
have finished at least one title, write correct and readable code, and
have some Playstation experience. Although Treyarch had plenty of Playstation
programmers, Wade and I had no Playstation experience, so we needed
to address that gap.
Unfortunately,
it takes time to find new staff. It looks good on paper to say, "We
can do all this with four programmers, no problem." But you have
to remember that those programmers aren't going to join you right away,
and even when they do finally come aboard, some ramp-up time is always
necessary. Our schedules took that into account to some extent, but
not enough. The new programmers and artists weren't there when we scheduled
them -- yet more padding lost.
The
Issue of Internet Play
Originally,
Tony Hawk for Dreamcast was envisioned as an Internet game. We
planned on a staff of five or six programmers, two for the Internet
end and the rest for the port itself. To get an Internet game completed
in five months, we wanted to begin the networking support right away
on the Playstation before the game was even up and running on the Dreamcast.
The Playstation development systems had a serial port that we could
send messages through, and that was all we thought we would need to
take our first steps toward an Internet game.
Coincidentally,
Sega held its first network game conference during the first couple
weeks of our project. Wade went and discovered that their tools and
lobbying network were not going to be up and running until after our
ship date. Needless to say, we scratched the plan for network play.
Even without
the network play it looked like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater for Dreamcast
could still be relatively painless: apart from the renderer there wasn't
a lot of Assembly in the existing code base, the Dreamcast is a much
more powerful machine than the Playstation so there were no worries
about space or speed, and we had a reasonable amount of staff and a
comfortable five months to finish the project.
First
Steps
The first
step in porting Neversoft's code base was to get it building on a Playstation
development system. (Michael Montague, who was on the Triple Play
team, did this for us because he couldn't wait to see what their code
looked like.) Their code base was a hybrid of C and C++ code, originally
written for Apocalypse, with a lot of Assembly for the renderer
and some Assembly for the physics. Apocalypse was a Playstation
game featuring Bruce Willis, which, we learned, is why in Tony Hawk
the code for the classes of skaters is called "CBruce."
After
that, Wade started building it with our Dreamcast tools. For Draconus
we used the Metrowerks compiler so he tried that one first but then
immediately abandoned it. Because Neversoft used GNU for the Playstation
version, it made sense for us to use GNU for the Dreamcast as well.
Still, he had to go through the tedious process of finding lines that
didn't compile because they referred to Playstation library calls; for
every one of these he created a dummy function that did nothing but
print out a debug message saying that it had been called. After a couple
of days he had a program that compiled, linked, and ran -- and did nothing
but print out messages.
This is
the scary part of the project because there's no real way to measure
how far out you are from having a running game with a character actually
animating in a level. During Treyarch's Triple Play Baseball port
from the Playstation to the N64 it took two months to get the game up
and running, but that time we didn't have a Playstation system on hand
and we weren't that familiar with the N64. We figured that since for
this project we had three programmers (Sean hadn't come on board yet),
a Playstation dev system, and a lot of DC familiarity, we have it running
in just one month.
While
Wade got the file system working, Srini and I started filling in the
empty Playstation calls, trying to write only the ones used by the renderer
and the physics first. Early on we decided we weren't going to use the
Dreamcast's wonderful floating-point math because we didn't want to
introduce errors into the code before we even had it up and running.
(And besides, as slow as the Dreamcast's integer math is, it's still
faster than the Playstation's.) We actually had two options when it
came to the math; the Edge of Reality guys had already done floating-point
math for the N64 port of the game and we were given their code. By this
time (see below on our problems communicating with Neversoft), we had
already implemented a lot of the functionality in integer, but we had
come up against a bug and were thinking of switching to Edge of Reality's
floating-point system.
Ultimately
we didn't switch, and the decision seemed to pay off: our game behaved
almost exactly like the Playstation version, right down to the same
quirks and weird little bugs: players can ollie through a chain link
fence in a couple of places, occasionally bounce off half-pipes in interesting
ways, and even get stuck on the lip of a half-pipe, able to do tricks
but unable to move, trapped there until the end of the game. All of
these bugs shipped on the Playstation side and we only fixed the ones
were players got stuck.
There
was one place where the integer math's lack of precision hurt: the animations
looked a little jerky. (The worst was when you were grinding a rail
you could actually see your trucks shift around on your board.) Sean
rewrote that in floating-point and we were fine. We would make little
test beds in the first few lines of main() that would evaluate different
values of these different math functions in order to test that our version
of the Playstation function behaved the same way on the Dreamcast. While
we got all the needed functions done, Wade got the file leader going
and was displaying the opening title screen.
We then
needed to write a renderer so Wade and I pair-programmed on the first
draft (more on pair programming is under "What Went Right").
Writing a renderer for the Dreamcast using their libraries is trivial,
it's as easy as programming the Voodoo API and even easier than programming
DirectX. Soon we had the level drawing flat-shaded, followed by a box
for the skater and textures. Finally, we had animations and the game
was up and running. All told, this took a total of three weeks. We managed
to get our first milestone burn a few days early, and there was much
rejoicing.
Tools
We had
five Sega "Set 5" development systems. We bought them ourselves
rather than borrowing them from Crave, though they did lend us the Playstation
dev board. We got one for each programmer and one for the lead artist
so he could see the art in the game without interrupting any coders.
It would have been nice to have one more for our producer so he could
do the build and smoke tests and burn the deliverables for Crave, but
since Greg was busy with Triple Play it was better for me to
do it.
Things
got scary because Tony Hawk had movies streaming into textures
that played while you skated and the current version of the Sega libraries
(we were using Release 9) did not support that functionality. Release
10 promised to include it, but didn't beta until we were supposed to
be feature-complete, and the final release didn't arrive until after
our beta. When asked, Sega said it was confident in its ship dates so
we waited for the new libraries and worried. We managed to get an alpha
of the movie-playing stuff early, and worked with a hybrid library that
was actually quite solid. Unfortunately, the movie library was barely
documented, so it us took more than a week to get the thing actually
working. We ended up missing our feature-complete milestone because
of this one lacking feature. Still, because it was the only missing
feature, the game could still be tested without it and we still shipped
on time. We shipped using a hybrid version of Releases 9 and 10 which
Sega didn't really approve of, but they tested the game thoroughly and
passed it anyway.
The artists
used Lightwave 5.6 for modeling both characters and exported them with
Neversoft's El Pluggo Max plug-in, modified slightly to ease the production
path and incorporate high-resolution Dreamcast textures.
Instead
of buying top-of-the-line single-processor machines for the coders,
we spent the same amount of money getting dual-processor machines with
weaker processors. It took some doing to get the makefile that Sega
provided for doing builds working with the dual-processor machines,
but once we had that going it was fantastic -- a complete build took
three minutes. Unfortunately, we had to upgrade the library to get movies
working, and for some reason we couldn't get the new makefile working
with the dual-processor support without introducing strange bugs into
the code. We never understood why, but for the rest of the project we
were back to six-minute builds and wishing we had the fast single-processor
machines instead. Three minutes doesn't sound like much but for some
coders it meant the difference between doing the right change in your
code -- even if it means touching an .H file -- versus implementing
a cheesy workaround.
Shadows
The code
for Tony Hawk for Playstation rendered shadows by rendering black
ellipses, one for each segment of the character model, onto the ground.
We appropriated that code, made it work on the Dreamcast, but discovered
that it looked terrible due to Z-buffer poke-through. We then switched
to rendering to a texture and then projecting that texture into the
world. We tried to find a good way to render that texture dynamically
using light sources and projecting it on the nearest surfaces. And after
a lot of passable results Wade and Sean came up with the idea of rendering
everything near the skater in two passes: one for the geometry, and
another to project the shadow texture on the geometry. This resulted
in near-perfect shadows, as they would conform to steps, slopes, and
walls. It took Sean some elbow grease to get them clipping correctly
so they wouldn't show up on the backside of walls or on both sides of
the skater, but the end result was well worth the extra time spent on
it.