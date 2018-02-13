Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 20, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 20, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: The making of the original SNES Harvest Moon


[Note: To access chapter selection and to toggle Japanese or English audio, check out the video on the GDC Vault website]
March 22, 2013 | By GDC Vault Staff
March 22, 2013 | By GDC Vault Staff
Comments
    3 comments
More: Console/PC, Design, Production, Video, GDC

Yasuhiro Wada discusses the intimate details behind creating the original Harvest Moon for the Super Nintendo, sharing his inspiration for its design and the issues that almost ended its development, in this free lecture from GDC 2012.

Courtesy of the GDC Vault, this video shares Wada's story about growing up on the countryside and having something to prove when he moved to the big city and landed his first game dev job. He knew he had to come up with a game different than his predecessors', which were very competitive and combative.

His idea was Harvest Moon, a game that allowed players to experience the farm lifestyle in non-combative, non-competitive gameplay. At that time, Wada was hooked on horse training game Derby Stallion and decided to swap out that setting to a farm, where players raised livestock and grew crops.

Early on, the game hit a problem with a huge frame rate drop, due to all of the on-screen objects. But that problem proved trivial when, six months into development, the developer Wada worked for went under. However, the game eventually released, and word-of-mouth propelled sales beyond 100,000, a solid foundation for the ongoing series that is now over 15 years old.

The session is available in English and Japanese here.

Session Name: Classic Game Postmortem: Harvest Moon

Speaker(s): Yasuhiro Wada

Company Name(s): Toy Box, Inc.

Track / Format: Game Design

Overview:Since the creation of the first installment over fifteen years ago, Harvest Moon has enchanted people all over the world with its rewarding gameplay and charming art style. The Harvest Moon series has made waves for portraying peaceful rural life in a video game world and in recent years, has inspired numerous social networking games centered around farming. Yasuhiro Wada, who produced and helped design and direct Harvest Moon, will touch on the ideas that gave birth to the series, the many successes and failures that can occur in developing and producing a video game franchise, and offer insight into the business aspects behind the series' growth.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent GDC events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers. Those who purchased All Access passes to events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC China already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscriptions via a GDC Vault inquiry form.

Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company. More information on this option is available via an online demonstration, and interested parties can find out more here. In addition, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault admins.

Be sure to keep an eye on GDC Vault for even more new content, as GDC organizers will also archive videos, audio, and slides from other events like GDC China and GDC 2013. To stay abreast of all the latest updates to GDC Vault, be sure to check out the news feed on the official GDC website, or subscribe to updates via Twitter, Facebook, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Tech.

Related Jobs

Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Tools Engineer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Technical Producer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Senior Game Designer (Scripter)
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Sr. Core Systems Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Frog Fractions 2 ARG co-creator reflects on what makes a good alternate reality game
Microsoft now lets viewers purchase games through Mixer streams
Add-on dev Flight Sim Labs under fire for using malware as DRM
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Shcocooococo VS & Scissors the that than


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image