Nintendo's indie program: The big new interview

Damon Baker and David Wharton at the EMP exhibit.



The eShop on the 3DS and Wii U



Baker interviewing an indie developer at IndieCade on Nintendo Direct



"I think what I look for, though, are those things where the developer is passionate about it, and has also done their homework in terms of how to maximize the opportunity."



"I think the titles that take advantage of those features tend to be the most successful, because they offer some of the uniqueness that's key to our platforms."



"Our consumers expect to be able to buy digital content on our platforms and are voting with their dollars in favor of digital content in a big, big way."



"We're seeing a high percentage of the audience, of every one of our console owners, come into the eShop for different reasons."



"But we've seen that multiplatform releases, if they launch simultaneously across all platforms, then they do better."



"If you're making a game in Unity, there's no reason it shouldn't be on Wii U."