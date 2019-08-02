Video Postmortem: Deconstructing the development of Gravity Ghost

Most people have great ideas for games -- how do you go about taking those ideas and turning them into a full-fledged release?

During the recent GDC 2015 Independent Games Summit, Ivy Games lead developer Erin Robinson shared her experiences developing her charming physics-based puzzler Gravity Ghost from a simple idea to a complete, critically-acclaimed game.

It was a good talk that provided developers a detailed breakdown of the many design decisions necessary for turning an experimental gravity mechanic into a full, well-rounded game. Robinson explained how she dealt with frequently abandoning ideas that didn't work, learning what to listen for when playtesting, and staying true to a central theme in every aspect of the art, design, and story.

The video (embedded above) of her 'Gravity Ghost: A Postmortem' talk is now available to watch for free via the GDC Vault.

