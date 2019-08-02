Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 6, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 6, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 6, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video Postmortem: Deconstructing the development of Gravity Ghost

April 8, 2015 | By Staff
April 8, 2015 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Video, Vault

Most people have great ideas for games -- how do you go about taking those ideas and turning them into a full-fledged release?

During the recent GDC 2015 Independent Games Summit, Ivy Games lead developer Erin Robinson shared her experiences developing her charming physics-based puzzler Gravity Ghost from a simple idea to a complete, critically-acclaimed game.

It was a good talk that provided developers a detailed breakdown of the many design decisions necessary for turning an experimental gravity mechanic into a full, well-rounded game. Robinson explained how she dealt with frequently abandoning ideas that didn't work, learning what to listen for when playtesting, and staying true to a central theme in every aspect of the art, design, and story.

The video (embedded above) of her 'Gravity Ghost: A Postmortem' talk is now available to watch for free via the GDC Vault.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Tech

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.06.19]
Senior World Builder
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.06.19]
Sr. Character Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.06.19]
Principal Character Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.06.19]
Senior Content Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image