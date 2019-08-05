Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: Behind the scenes of Guilty Gear Xrd's striking 2D/3D art

May 21, 2015 | By Staff
May 21, 2015 | By Staff
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Art, Video, Vault

Typically, game makers have to choose between focusing on either a 2D or 3D aesthetic when embarking on a new project.

But Arc System Works' RED team took a completely different approach with Guilty Gear Xrd, splitting the difference in an effort to distinguish their game from the pack.

At GDC 2015, technical artist Junya C. Motomura discusses the team's mission to rebuild a classic 2D fighting game within a modern full-3D graphical framework, while maintaining all of its old-school 2D charms.

His talk also shed light on the team's art and programming R&D, as well as the thinking that went into each of their major artistic decisions. It was a remarkable (and popular) talk that you can now watch for free over on the GDC Vault's new YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Tech

