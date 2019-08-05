Video: Behind the scenes of Guilty Gear Xrd's striking 2D/3D art

Typically, game makers have to choose between focusing on either a 2D or 3D aesthetic when embarking on a new project.

But Arc System Works' RED team took a completely different approach with Guilty Gear Xrd, splitting the difference in an effort to distinguish their game from the pack.

At GDC 2015, technical artist Junya C. Motomura discusses the team's mission to rebuild a classic 2D fighting game within a modern full-3D graphical framework, while maintaining all of its old-school 2D charms.

His talk also shed light on the team's art and programming R&D, as well as the thinking that went into each of their major artistic decisions. It was a remarkable (and popular) talk that you can now watch for free over on the GDC Vault's new YouTube channel.

