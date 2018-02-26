Video: Shout at the Devil - The making of Diablo III

When developing any game, especially a big-budget entry in a popular franchise, it's critical to have a series of core design goals, or pillars, that you can use as a guide to making decisions and defining what you want the final vision of the game to accomplish.

At GDC 2013, Blizzard's Jay Wilson delivered a postmortem of Diablo III that explored the various pillars Blizzard used to guide development of the game and how well the team accomplished each of them. He focused specifically on the ones they felt they struggled with and the game design lessons learned during those struggles.

It was a good talk, in part because Wilson offered examples of specific challenges of living up to these values, prioritizing them against one another, and evaluating how well they were accomplished after Diablo III was released.

If you missed seeing it in person, that's okay -- you can watch it right now for free on the GDC Vault's official YouTube channel.

