Video: 50 common game camera mistakes -- and how to fix them

"Cameras are most noticeable when they fail."

- Thatgamecompany engineer John Nesky.

What's the last game you played that had a really great camera system? For that matter, what does it even mean to design a "great" camera?

At GDC 2014, Thatgamecompany "Feel Engineer" John Nesky spoke passionately about the importance of good camera design in games, and what he learned about how to make a great camera in his time working on Journey, where he had to figure it out as he went along.

He went on to take the audience on a tour of all the poor game camera design decisions he and other designers have made in recent years, offering thoughtful advice on how to sidestep or solve each of them.

It was a heartfelt, insightful talk about a topic that's too rarely talked about in detail, and if you missed it in person you can now watch Nesky's whole talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel.

