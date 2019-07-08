Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Devs Answer: What are the biggest lessons from Fire Emblem?

Comments
    4 comments
More: Console/PC, Design

This week marks the launch of Intelligent Systems' Fire Emblem: Fates, the newest entry in Nintendo’s long-running strategy-RPG series. After two moderately successful console entries on the Gamecube and Wii, the series was brought back to popular acclaim on the 3DS with Fire Emblem: Awakening, and became a smash hit with many in the dev community.

With the launch of the newest Fire Emblem, and the close timing of the mechanically similar XCOM 2, we thought we’d ask our readers on twitter for their opinions on some of its core systems, as well as key lessons to learn from the franchise. 

Remember, if you're interested in participating in these conversations in the future, make sure to follow @Gamasutra on Twitter. The questions usually go out on Fridays in the late morning, Pacific time, alongside Tweets of our regular news, blogs, and original writing. 

