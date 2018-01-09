Video: How the Witcher devs turn ideas into actual game features

From a certain point of view, game development is effectively the act of transmuting ideas and concepts into actual game features.

If you're working well, you winnow out bad ideas and build great game elements out of your good ideas. But how, exactly, do you do that?

At GDC 2013, onetime Witcher developer Maciej Szczesnik took the stage to share how CD Projekt Red figures out great ideas, picks which ones will work best as game features and builds the optimal production pipeline around them.

It was a great talk that coheres the work of design and production by presenting creativity-boosting methods, feature assessment tools, and effective production mindset. What's more, now you can (and should) watch the whole talk for free over on the GDC Vault.

