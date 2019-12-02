Video: A brief history of PlayStation, from one-time frontman Phil Harrison

More than twenty years ago, Sony threw its hat into the game console business by launching the original PlayStation. The story of how it happened is peppered with intriguing anecdotes, and former Sony exec Phil Harrison shared a few of them in his brief microtalk on the history of PlayStation at GDC last month.

Harrison was joining an all-star cast of game industry luminaries speaking as part of a very special "Flash Backward: 30 Years of Making Games" session that was presented to commemorate the 30th edition of GDC.

The talk offered attendees a look back at significant trends through the eyes of the people who helped shape them, from the age of adventure games through to the heyday of MMORPGs, the rise of smartphones and tablets and the advent of virtual reality.

Phil Harrison's segment on the history and impact of the PlayStation packed a ton of interesting historical insights into just under eight minutes, and you can now watch that specific segment completely free over on the official GDC YouTube channel.

