Video: Designing Downwell around one key mechanic

Developers are often advised to design their games around one key concept, a "core loop" or mechanic that's easy to grasp and fun to do over and over.

Less often are they given concrete examples of how it's done, and how you iterate and refine a game built around one key mechanic. But at GDC 2016 Downwell creator Ojiro Fumito did just that, giving a detailed account of how he designed a hit game around a simple concept: what if you jumped down a well full of monsters with guns on your boots?

It's a fun gimmick that made for a fun game, as well as a fun talk. If you missed it in person, you can watch the whole thing (nearly 30 minutes in total) completely free over on the official GDC YouTube channel.

