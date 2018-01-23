Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: The scenography of Kentucky Route Zero

July 13, 2016 | By Staff
July 13, 2016 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Art, Design, Video

Kentucky Route Zero may not be complete, but it’s still heralded by developers and players as one of the most eerie, hypnotizing games of recent history. 

It’s an adventure game that isn’t interested in challenging puzzles, a fantasy story that’s rooted in bitter reality, and it embodies the sensation of wandering America’s highways while still embodying a kind of cosmic chaos. 

If this is the kind of game you want to make—one that manages to embody a coherent atmosphere and aesthetic through every part of its design—Kentucky Route Zero developer Tamas Kemenczy’s 2014 GDC talk may be of interest to you. 

In this session, Kemenczy breaks down the various artistic inspirations that influenced Kentucky Route Zero’s design, and provides practical information on how to incorporate that inspiration into production. It’s a good showcase of game development as an artistic process, and if you missed it, you can now watch the whole thing for free via the official GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Tech

Related Jobs

Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[01.25.18]
Scripting / Systems Designer (Single Player)
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[01.25.18]
Level / Environment Designer (Multiplayer)
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[01.25.18]
Scripting / Systems Designer (Multiplayer)
HaptX Inc.
HaptX Inc. — San Luis Obispo, California, United States
[01.25.18]
Technical Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Art Design Deep Dive: Using a 3D pipeline for 2D animation in Dead Cells
Nintendo shutting down its first-ever mobile app, Miitomo
Blog: 5 common student game dev mistakes, and how to avoid them
7 influential immersive sims that all devs should play


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image