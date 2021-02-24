Video: Designing Zelda: Breath of the Wild's unconventional mechanics

This month Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a game that breaks with many of its predecessors' conventions by plopping the player down in a big virtual world with relatively few restrictions on where they can go or what they can do.

The game was released for the Wii U and Nintendo's new Switch console on March 3rd, the same day the Switch itself launched. It was also the final day of GDC 2017, and just two days earlier, some of the lead developers on Breath of the Wild (Nintendo's Hidemaro Fujibayashi, Satoru Takizawa, and Takuhiro Dohta) took the stage during the conference to talk earnestly about how (and why) they designed the game's systems and mechanics.

According to the trio, the goal was to create a world full of objects and systems that interact with each other and the player, leading to a sense of "chemistry" within the world.

If you missed their talk in person -- or if you'd just like to go back and watch it again at your own pace -- we have good news: you can now watch the entire talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

