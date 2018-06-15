Video: Owlchemy Labs' game dev postmortem of Job Simulator

Released roughly a year ago this month, Owlchemy Labs' Job Simulator has proven to be one of the more high-profile success stories of VR game development.

Along the way, the devs also faced a number of challenges (how much to charge, for example.) In their GDC 2017 postmortem talk on the topic, Owlchemy Labs' Alexander Schwartz and Devin Reimer spoke frankly about the challenges of building, sharing, shipping, and sustaining Job Simulator on multiple platforms -- with examples showing both successful and less-than-successful design prototypes and how iteration led to the final product.

It was an in-depth talk that didn't shy away from the dirty parts of VR game development, and now it's available to watch for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

