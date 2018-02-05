Video: Peek at the programming that made the personalities in The Sims 3

The Sims games have long been popular for how their mix of generated personalities responds to player interaction. But if you’re thinking of making your own Sims-like game, how do you program those personalities and arm yourself to anticipate their various responses?

Way back in 2010, The Sims 3 programmer Richard Evans took the time to explain this process for one of the most popular entries in The Sims franchise. In a technical talk that should appeal to programmers and designers alike, Evans digs into everything from the programming tools to the creation of traits that would influence behaviors in the game.

It’s a talk well worth watching, even seven years later. And you can also watch the whole thing for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

