Video: Designing the AI of Dragon Age: Inquisition

When BioWare launched Dragon Age: Inquisition, it not only made a huge leap into open-world game design, it had to create an artificial intelligence system that would work in these larger combat environments.

Fortunately, at the 2016 Game Developers Conference, BioWare’s Sebastian Hanlon took the stage to share key lessons BioWare learned from that process. One of the key takeaways is that going open-world didn’t just mean rethinking enemy AI, it meant refining the friendly AI to keep players in control of the flow of combat.

If you’re a programmer working on open-world AI, Hanlon shares everything from flow charts to tether systems that you can learn from. You can watch the full talk up above, or for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

