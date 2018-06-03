Video: Remastering Double Fine's Day of the Tentacle and Grim Fandango

What does it take to remaster a classic PC adventure game for modern audiences -- and devices?

At GDC 2016, Double Fine's Oliver Franzke and Shiny Shoe's Mark Cooke explained what it took to do just that for the classic LucasArts games Grim Fandango and Day of the Tentacle. The pair spoke to the history of each game before diving into the details of some of the most interesting improvements and challenges encountered while remastering both for PS4, PS Vita, PC, and mobile.

Together they dug into the internals of the classic SCUMM engine, how the lighting of Grim Fandango was improved without any 3D source data to work from, the art of debugging and fixing classic bugs when original source code access is not available, and more.

It was a fantastic talk that shed more light on some key pieces of game development history, so don't miss your chance to go back and watch it for free via the GDC YouTube channel!

