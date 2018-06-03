Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Remastering Double Fine's Day of the Tentacle and Grim Fandango

October 16, 2017 | By Staff
October 16, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Art, Design, Production, Video, Vault

What does it take to remaster a classic PC adventure game for modern audiences -- and devices?

At GDC 2016, Double Fine's Oliver Franzke and Shiny Shoe's Mark Cooke explained what it took to do just that for the classic LucasArts games Grim Fandango and Day of the Tentacle. The pair spoke to the history of each game before diving into the details of some of the most interesting improvements and challenges encountered while remastering both for PS4, PS Vita, PC, and mobile.

Together they dug into the internals of the classic SCUMM engine, how the lighting of Grim Fandango was improved without any 3D source data to work from, the art of debugging and fixing classic bugs when original source code access is not available, and more.

It was a fantastic talk that shed more light on some key pieces of game development history, so don't miss your chance to go back and watch it for free via the GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.12.18]
Producer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Kharkiv, Ukraine
[06.12.18]
Games Writer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.08.18]
Senior System Designer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[06.08.18]
Associate Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

EA's Patrick Soderlund talks Anthem, loot boxes, and why women belong in Battlefield
Playing Fortnite on PS4 blocks players from logging in on Switch
Telltale is bringing Minecraft: Story Mode to Netflix
Analyst report: Xbox One install base at 39M as of March 2018


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image