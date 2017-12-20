Video: How multiplayer in Halo: The Master Chief Collection ran at 60 fps

When Bungie contracted Certain Affinity to help with Halo: The Master Chief Collection, the studio was beyond excited. However after receiving a non-negotiable mandate that the game run at 60 fps, the pressure was on. But Certain Affinity's lead technical artist Bryan Moss is a performance guy, and he understood the importance of making that goal.

In this GDC 2015 session, Moss breaks down the role of a technical artist, discussing their involvement with designers and artists during production of a multiplayer map. When it's time to optimize and manage framerate, they'll pop over to QA and troubleshoot to fix problem areas.

His talk points out what can cause the CPU to stall (like animations or poor occlusion culling) and he analyzes the design of the multiplayer map Bloodline, which he describes as their "worst case scenario" for its extremely long draw distances and multiple vehicle types.

Technical artists and animators interested in learning about the development pipeline Certain Affinity followed can watch it completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

