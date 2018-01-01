At GDC 2018 get expert advice on making successful games with licensed IP

The 2018 Game Developers Conference is just a few months away, and today organizers want to quickly highlight a practical talk at the March event that's all about the art (and business) of making great games with big licenses.

It's a Mobile track talk on "Succeeding with Licensed IP for Mobile F2P Games" from N3twork's Eric Seufert, and it promises to be great because it will arm you with specific points to emphasize in negotiating an IP license with a license holder, as well as a general strategic viewpoint on how licensed IP can amplify a game's commercial potential.

Seufert aims to give you a framework for assessing an IP license for a mobile free-to-play game in terms of its user acquisition value, using three examples of IP-licensed games that he's personally worked on.

He'll break down the two key areas devs need to consider when evaluating an IP deal: demographic appeal and market fit (determining whether an IP actually enhances the appeal of the game to a target audience, versus just supporting it or even reducing it) and contractual terms (constructing contract terms that maximize a developer's ability to build an audience for a game).

This talk is designed to help you make better (and more successful) games, so don't skip it!

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas