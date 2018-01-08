Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 8, 2018
Rebellion has purchased troubled SkySaga developer Radiant Worlds

Rebellion has purchased troubled SkySaga developer Radiant Worlds

January 8, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
January 8, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Sniper Elite developer Rebellion has purchased Radiant Worlds for an undisclosed fee. 

The UK outfit will be rebranded as Rebellion Warwick, and will join Rebellion Liverpool as a sister studio to the company's Oxford headquarters. 

Radiant Worlds had been working on a Minecraft-like title called SkySaga: Infinite Isles, however, the studio was forced to shelve the project last year after running into financial trouble. 

At the time, it looked like layoffs were a certainty, but now Rebellion has stepped in to save the studio and its 70-strong workforce.

As part of the Rebellion family, the rebranded outfit will contribute to various projects including Sniper Elite, Evil Genius, and Battlezone. Studio founders Philip and Andrew Oliver will remain at Rebellion Warwick. 

"We've known the Kingsleys for many years and have always had enormous respect for them and the company they’ve built," said Radiant co-founder Philip Oliver.

"We know that our core values of creativity, passion, and ambition are mirrored by Rebellion, and we’re excited to be part of their amazing team."

