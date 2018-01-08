Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 8, 2018
Nintendo Switch surpasses Wii U lifetime sales in Japan

January 8, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
The Nintendo Switch has surpassed the Wii U's lifetime sales total in Japan, despite only having being on shelves for 10 months.

As reported by Famitsu (via ResetEra), the handheld-hybrid has already sold 3.4 million units in the region, eclipsing the Wii U's four-year lifetime sales of 3.3 million units. 

It's not the first time the system has made headlines for smashing sales records. Last week, Nintendo revealed the Switch has become the fastest-selling home console of all time in the U.S. after selling 4.8 million units since launching on March 3.

That's more than even the incredibly popular Wii managed, again showing the extraordinary appeal of the portable powerhouse. 

According to the latest official figures, worldwide Switch sales have already surpassed 10 million units, and that number is predicted to rise to around 14 million units before the end of the financial year on March 31. 

Nintendo expects to carry that momentum forward, and believes it can sell another 20 million consoles during the upcoming fiscal year.

