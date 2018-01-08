Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 9, 2018
Glu Mobile sells Moscow dev studio and game rights for $4.5M

January 8, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Glu Mobile has announced the sale of both its Moscow-based game development studio and numerous titles developed at the company’s Russian branch.

Overall, the sale will net Glu a total of $4.5 million, split between $3 million cash and $1.5 million in minimum guaranteed royalty payments. 

This sale is part of Glu’s ongoing restructuring effort that has so far resulted in a significant number of layoffs and studio closures over the last year and a half. 

Halo Online developer Saber Interactive agreed to purchase the Moscow studio itself which houses as many as 120 developers. According to PocketGamer, that aspect of the sale will see Glu receiving $2.8 million for the studio plus the balances of the Moscow branch’s bank accounts at the time of the deal’s close. 

A number of games developed at the Moscow branch are set to be transitioned to Glu’s Hyderabad, India office such as the Contract Killer, Frontline Commando, Blood & Glory, and Deer Hunter 2017 series. However, the game publisher My.com has also picked up rights to a number of Glu Moscow’s projects in the sale and has purchased Last Day Alive, Heroes of Destiny, Furiosa, and an unannounced celebrity game for $200,000.

