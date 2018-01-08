Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 9, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 9, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 9, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Star Citizen devs file motion to dismiss Crytek lawsuit

Star Citizen devs file motion to dismiss Crytek lawsuit

January 8, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
January 8, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Serious, Business/Marketing

Roberts Space Industries and Cloud Imperium Games have filed a motion to dismiss in response to a lawsuit from Crytek that accuses the developers of breach of contract and copyright infringement. 

Crytek’s original suit outlined various ways in which RSI and CIG had allegedly violated the game license agreement signed by the companies early in the development of Star Citizen. But RSI and CIG’s motion argues that their actions were perfectly in line with the terms set forth in the game license agreement, going so far as to attach the agreement itself to back up their claims. 

Between that document and the fact that Star Citizen was moved from CryEngine to Amazon’s Lumberyard game engine in 2016, RSI and CIG argue that none of Crytek’s original accusations hold water.

Crytek had originally accused RSI and CIG of breach of contract and copyright infringement for using CryEngine in a game other than Star Citizen, failing to display Crytek trademarks and copyright notices, and later using Lumberyard to develop the game after agreeing to exclusively use CryEngine.

RSI and CIG now say that the language in the actual game license agreement renders those arguments null and void while also accusing Crytek of knowingly concealing the game license agreement itself in its earlier court filings.

Specifically, the defense notes that the game license agreement itself allowed CryEngine to be used with “the game currently entitled ‘Space Citizen’ and its related space fighter game ‘Squadron 42′” and that the agreement’s use of “exclusively” in regards to developing with CryEngine wasn’t intended to mean Star Citizen could only be developed with CryEngine. 

While Crytek argues Star Citizen’s jump to the Lumberyard engine violates the agreement, CIG and RSI state that they have an “exclusive right, not a duty, to use the engine in the game.” Rather, the duo says Crytek is twisting the language and that, in context, “exclusively” instead means that the right to use the engine in the game is exclusive to CIG and not that the studio is bound to work only with CryEngine on the project.

The motion to dismiss also notes that Crytek’s accusations involving displaying trademarks no longer apply since the game abandoned CryEngine for Lumberyard. Furthermore, the document points out that only CIG signed the game license agreement so Crytek naming RSI in the original complaint was not accurate.

However, it is worth noting that the motion does not directly counter every one of Crytek’s earlier accusations. The document is noticeably silent on Crytek’s claim that the Bugsmahsers video series created during Star Citizen’s development violated the game license agreement by publicly sharing CryEngine source code and the separate issue that CIG should have shared bug fixes with Crytek prior to the big Lumberyard switch. 

The developer duo’s full argument is outlined in court filings discovered by a user on the Star Citizen subreddit.

Related Jobs

Phosphor Games Studio
Phosphor Games Studio — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[01.08.18]
Mid to Senior Gameplay Programmer
Gunfire Games
Gunfire Games — Austin, Texas, United States
[01.08.18]
Level Designer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.06.18]
Game Code Engineer
Blackstorm
Blackstorm — Mountain View, California, United States
[01.05.18]
Studio Game Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How do you do 'loot boxes' right? F2P MMO game devs weigh in
Higher-res HTC Vive Pro, wireless adaptor announced
Star Citizen devs file motion to dismiss Crytek lawsuit
Fortnite takes performance hit from 'Meltdown,' says Epic


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image