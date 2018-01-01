Get a job: Infinity Ward is hiring Game Code Engineers

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Woodland Hills, California
About Us:
We’re looking for two additional Engineers to join our Game Code engineering team. We need people passionate about games with strong C++ and math skills. The Game Code engineering team tends to work closely with Designers and Animators to solve complex engineering problems. We have a very close, friendly atmosphere and hope to find developers that fit that culture. Our group likes to share knowledge, so be prepared to teach others your strengths.
We are seeking one Senior and one Associate Engineer, so don’t be afraid to apply at any level.
Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Pluses:
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.