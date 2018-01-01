Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 9, 2018
Get a job: Infinity Ward is hiring Game Code Engineers

January 8, 2018 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Game Code EngineerInfinity Ward

Location: Woodland Hills, California​

About Us:

We’re looking for two additional Engineers to join our Game Code engineering team. We need people passionate about games with strong C++ and math skills. The Game Code engineering team tends to work closely with Designers and Animators to solve complex engineering problems. We have a very close, friendly atmosphere and hope to find developers that fit that culture. Our group likes to share knowledge, so be prepared to teach others your strengths.

We are seeking one Senior and one Associate Engineer, so don’t be afraid to apply at any level.

Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with Game Designers to implement original gameplay features using C++
  • Field game code related support tickets that help the design teams work efficiently
  • Optimize game code for performance
  • Contribute ideas for new game code architectures and technologies
  • Communicate with and educate fellow developers about implemented features and general technologies
  • Adhere to team coding standards and best practices 

Requirements:

  • A passion for games
  • Experience programming in C++
  • 3D math skills related to game programming
  • Debugging and performance analysis skills
  • An understanding of multi-threaded programming
  • Strong communication skills

Pluses:

  • Experience writing networked applications or multiplayer games
  • A demonstrated ability to work in and extend an established code base
  • Experience shipping AAA games

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

