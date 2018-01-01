Get a job: Infinity Ward is hiring Game Code Engineers

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Woodland Hills, California​

About Us:

We’re looking for two additional Engineers to join our Game Code engineering team. We need people passionate about games with strong C++ and math skills. The Game Code engineering team tends to work closely with Designers and Animators to solve complex engineering problems. We have a very close, friendly atmosphere and hope to find developers that fit that culture. Our group likes to share knowledge, so be prepared to teach others your strengths.

We are seeking one Senior and one Associate Engineer, so don’t be afraid to apply at any level.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with Game Designers to implement original gameplay features using C++

Field game code related support tickets that help the design teams work efficiently

Optimize game code for performance

Contribute ideas for new game code architectures and technologies

Communicate with and educate fellow developers about implemented features and general technologies

Adhere to team coding standards and best practices

Requirements:

A passion for games

Experience programming in C++

3D math skills related to game programming

Debugging and performance analysis skills

An understanding of multi-threaded programming

Strong communication skills

Pluses:

Experience writing networked applications or multiplayer games

A demonstrated ability to work in and extend an established code base

Experience shipping AAA games

