Ukie publishes funding and tax relief guide for UK game devs

The UK trade body Ukie has released a free online guide that seeks to help local game developers foster a better understanding of game funding, tax relief opportunities, and equity investment.

The online tool offers UK-based developers a useful compendium of financial resources available to them during development as well as information on each and instructions on how to apply.

Each entry describes the different resources available, explaining in-depth what benefit each kind of support could potentially offer game developers and other small businesses. This includes breakdowns of different public funding opportunities like the UK Games Fund and Creative England and other tax relief opportunities.

While the online resource offers specific breakdowns of different funding and tax relief opportunities available to UK developers, it also contains useful descriptions and tips for venturing into publishing agreements or even starting a crowdfunding campaign.

The Ukie Access to Finance guide can be found on the organization’s website.