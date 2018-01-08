Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Higher-res HTC Vive Pro, wireless adaptor announced

January 8, 2018 | By Kris Graft
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing, Video

As the hype surrounding virtual reality calms down since hitting fever pitch in 2016, VR platform holders continue to make incremental improvements to hardware and VR experiences.

One of those platform holders is HTC, which today during CES announced the HTC Vive Pro, a new VR headset arriving at an undisclosed date. The new kit incorporates improvements to resolution, sound, and user comfort and ergonomics.

HTC also introduced the Vive Wireless Adaptor, a low-latency, Intel WiGig-based wireless add-on for both the Vive and Vive Pro headsets.

The announcements are significant, as visual and sound fidelity, physical comfort, and freedom of movement are some of the main areas in need of improvement with the current Vive and other VR offerings, if VR is to find a wider market.

Vive Pro will have a resolution of 2880 x 1600 combined, compared to the current Vive's 2160 x 1200. A new headstrap and built-in headphones round out the new package.

There's no price or launch date for the Vive Pro, and the wireless adaptor is scheduled to ship in third quarter worldwide this year.

HTC also announced an update to its subscription-based Viveport storefront, which implements a virtual shopping space where consumers can take part in interactive previews of VR titles. Developers have the option of creating small slices of their games to preview.

Also announced is an upgrade to Vive Video, which makes changes in an attempt to improve discovery and acquisition of VR-based experiences.

More here.

