January 9, 2018
With ~3M units sold last month, PS4 surpasses 73M sales worldwide

January 8, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Sony wants the world to know sales of its PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro have been brisk, announcing today that as of December 31st, 2017 the console has sold through an estimated 73.6 million units worldwide.

Devs may appreciate that sizable install base for the console, which also celebrated its fourth birthday during the 2017 holiday season.

It's also interesting to see that Sony seems to have sold roughly 3 million PlayStation 4 consoles in the month of December alone, since as of December 3 it had sold an estimated 70.6 million units.

The company estimates over 55.9 million PS4 games were sold worldwide during the 2017 holiday season (measured here as November 19th through December 31st) via both digital and retail storefronts, and claims that over 31.5 million people now subscribe to its PlayStation Plus service.

While Sony's press release makes no mention of the newer PlayStation 4 Pro, it's probably safe to assume that sales of the Pro were counted alongside the vanilla PS4 in that 73.6 million unit tally.

