Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 9, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 9, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 9, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Fortnite takes performance hit from 'Meltdown,' says Epic

Fortnite takes performance hit from 'Meltdown,' says Epic

January 8, 2018 | By Kris Graft
January 8, 2018 | By Kris Graft
Comments
    1 comments
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing

We're seeing the first signs of serious vulnerabilities' impact on game developers and their games.

Epic Games' Fortnite team in a Friday evening forum post briefly outlined how the "Meltdown" vulnerability is affecting its popular online multiplayer game.

A spokesperson addressed recent login and instability issues, saying, "All of our cloud services are affected by updates required to mitigate the Meltdown vulnerability. We heavily rely on cloud services to run our backend and we may experience further service issues due to ongoing updates."

Meltdown has been confirmed to affect the past 20 years-worth of Intel-based systems, meaning potential wide-ranging impact on game development and online services. Security patches to protect these systems from attack cause notable slowdowns that reportedly amplify in correspondence with the CPU workload, which means cloud services are especially affected.

You can see the significant jump in CPU workload below on one of the game's hosts following the implementation of a Meltdown patch:

For Fortnite and countless other software and services, developers will continue with the patches to mitigate vulnerabilities for the foreseeable future.

More on Meltdown and its cohort "Spectre" here.

Related Jobs

Phosphor Games Studio
Phosphor Games Studio — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[01.08.18]
Mid to Senior Gameplay Programmer
Gunfire Games
Gunfire Games — Austin, Texas, United States
[01.08.18]
Level Designer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.06.18]
Game Code Engineer
Blackstorm
Blackstorm — Mountain View, California, United States
[01.05.18]
Studio Game Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How do you do 'loot boxes' right? F2P MMO game devs weigh in
Higher-res HTC Vive Pro, wireless adaptor announced
Star Citizen devs file motion to dismiss Crytek lawsuit
Fortnite takes performance hit from 'Meltdown,' says Epic


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image