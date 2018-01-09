Lenovo debuts the Mirage Solo, its standalone Daydream VR headset

Lenovo has officially revealed the Mirage Solo, its standalone Daydream-powered VR headset. Though the Solo first showed up in an FCC filing last month, Lenovo had the headset on display at CES this week and offered more information about the upcoming tech.

The headset is notably the first to make use of the Worldsense inside-out positional tracking technology announced by Google last year. Thanks to that, Lenovo’s Mirage Solo runs without the assistance of a smartphone or PC and is the fist Daydream-powered display to do so.

TechCrunch reports that Lenovo hopes to have the Mirage Solo out by the second quarter of this year and expects its final retail price to fall below $400. The headset itself houses A Qualcomm 835 chipset,4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard memory, a seven-hour battery, and a 2560 x 1440 LCD screen. Like Google’s own line of Daydream-powered headsets, the Mirage Solo is controlled by a small handheld remote.

But unlike the Daydream View and many other headsets out there, the Mirage Solo will be able to track movement without the use of external sensors.

With this, Lenovo joins Oculus in the race to disconnect VR from PCs and smartphones and release untethered, standalone devices. Oculus revealed the Oculus Go late last year in an effort to cover the middle ground between PC and smartphone powered VR. While the $199 Oculus Go looks to run similar to the Gear VR, the Mirage Solo is noticibly different from the other standalone headset in that it comes with a potentially higher price tag and the promise of inside-out positional tracking.