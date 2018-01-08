Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 10, 2018
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Wargaming, Naughty Dog, and more are hiring now!

January 9, 2018 | By Staff
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

UI EngineerWargaming

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Wargaming is looking to hire a positive and team-oriented UI Engineer with 2+ years experience for its growing Chicago-Baltimore studio. This role requires a high degree of proficiency writing client code with C++ and Action Script as well as experience with Scaleform and FlashStudio.

Sr. Producer, PlayQ

Location: Santa Monica, California

The Senior Producer will work closely with internal teams, including Engineering, Art, and Design to coordinate all facets of development, release, and maintenance of our games. Working with a cross-functional team, you will own the timely execution and quality of the product through the entire development cycle, influencing and affecting the product roadmap and monetization strategies.

Level Designer, Gunfire Games

Location: Austin, Texas

Gunfire Game is looking for someone to design, create and implement levels and experiences powered by Unreal 4. The ideal candidate has a deep understanding of core design concepts like flow, pacing, storytelling, and structure. Required to be a self-starter, must be motivated and willing to work without a lot of supervision. 

Graphics Programmer, Naughty Dog

Location: Santa Monica, California

Naughty Dog is looking for a Graphics Programmer to join its rendering team in developing and implementing new and existing rendering techniques for The Last of Us Part II. This role seeks someone with strong knowledge of C and C++ as well as either a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience. 

