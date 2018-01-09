Steam sets new concurrent user record at 18.5M

Steam has shattered last year's concurrent player record by reaching as many as 18.5 million simultaneously logged in users this past Saturday.

While a chunk of that concurrent jump is no doubt owed to the ongoing success of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on Steam, the year-over-year growth in itself goes to show that Steam is still a leading platform in the PC world.

The third-party tracker Steam Database clocked a grand total of 18,522,222 players on Saturday, January 6 with 7,143,070 of those players logged into a game at that same moment.

For comparison’s sake, that comes in at nearly 4 million more concurrent players than Steam boasted on this day one year ago and 6 million more than recorded at the beginning of 2016.

During the now all-time peak, 3.1 million players were logged into PlayerUnknonwn’s Battlegrounds, a number just slightly higher than the Steam-wide peak concurrent players record set by Battlegrounds last month.