Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Steam sets new concurrent user record at 18.5M

Steam sets new concurrent user record at 18.5M

January 9, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
January 9, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Steam has shattered last year's concurrent player record by reaching as many as 18.5 million simultaneously logged in users this past Saturday.

While a chunk of that concurrent jump is no doubt owed to the ongoing success of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on Steam, the year-over-year growth in itself goes to show that Steam is still a leading platform in the PC world.

The third-party tracker Steam Database clocked a grand total of 18,522,222 players on Saturday, January 6 with 7,143,070 of those players logged into a game at that same moment.

For comparison’s sake, that comes in at nearly 4 million more concurrent players than Steam boasted on this day one year ago and 6 million more than recorded at the beginning of 2016

During the now all-time peak, 3.1 million players were logged into PlayerUnknonwn’s Battlegrounds, a number just slightly higher than the Steam-wide peak concurrent players record set by Battlegrounds last month.

Related Jobs

Ubiquity6
Ubiquity6 — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.09.18]
AR Unity Architect
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[01.09.18]
Gameplay Engineer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[01.09.18]
Environment Artist
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[01.09.18]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Classic Tools Retrospective: Tim Sweeney on the first version of Unreal Editor
FTC lawsuit over 2015 VTech data breach ends in settlement
Lenovo debuts the Mirage Solo, its standalone Daydream VR headset
Blog: A UI system architechture and workflow for Unity


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image