Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft is working on a new Xbox career system

Microsoft is working on a new Xbox career system

January 9, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
January 9, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

Microsoft is working on a new "career" system for Xbox achievements, aiming to extend beyond the current Gamerscore system which rewards a tallied number to players for completing certain objectives in a game.

As reported by Windows Central, the new system is allegedly being implemented to alleviate the problem where Gamerscore doesn't fairly represent the accomplishments of esports players or other gamers who might spend the majority of their time in a single game.

This new career system could affect how developers choose to use achievements in their games, which could serve to attach new meaning to the score. 

The career system comes with quests to complete tasks (like playing specific games) which will come with cosmetic loot crates for avatar customization and experience points as rewards. 

Although not intended to replace Gamerscore, the career system will incorporate achievements by rewarding experience points that will contribute toward levels in a player's career, tracking progress and play time through their existing game library. 

Related Jobs

Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[01.09.18]
Environment Artist
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[01.09.18]
UI Artist
Gunfire Games
Gunfire Games — Austin, Texas, United States
[01.08.18]
Level Designer
Blackstorm
Blackstorm — Mountain View, California, United States
[01.05.18]
Studio Game Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Classic Tools Retrospective: Tim Sweeney on the first version of Unreal Editor
FTC lawsuit over 2015 VTech data breach ends in settlement
Lenovo debuts the Mirage Solo, its standalone Daydream VR headset
Blog: A UI system architechture and workflow for Unity


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image