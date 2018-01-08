At GDC 2018's new Tools Tutorial Day, study the tools top devs use to ship games

Game makers, take note: GDC 2018 organizers want to give you a preview of the cutting-edge discussions taking place during the brand new Tools Tutorial Day which helps kick off the conference in San Francisco this March.

And of course, this is just one of many focused, insightful Bootcamps and Tutorials scheduled during the first two days of GDC -- that's Monday and Tuesday, March 19th and 20th this year!

The Tools Tutorial is designed to offer you a deep dive into the state-of-the-art techniques and processes for building tools that enable game development teams to ship awesome games. Topics will range from usability and workflow to studio services and automated testing, and all the technology in between.

When you attend the Tools Tutorial talks, you'll get to hear (from a front-row seat, if you're quick) to experts from studios large and small talk about their experiences shipping the tools that ship awesome games.

For example, in "Playtesting Overwatch" Blizzard's Rowan Hamilton will cover how a "playtesting first" approach helped guide the Overwatch team's design for their data pipeline, build system, server stack and many other aspects of their day to day workflow.

In "Bungie’s Asset Pipeline: Destiny 2 and Beyond" Bungie's Brandon Moro will will focus on how the asset pipeline evolved for Destiny 2. This session will look at the problems Bungie faced, the major changes they implemented and the various ways they were able to “bend” the rules of a traditional dependency graph system to improve local iteration.

And in "Shipping 'Call of Duty'" Infinity Ward's Paul Haile will show you how the studio silos off work for specific milestones allowing for parallel development, and how they empower the production staff to end-to-end manage the build creation process, so your engineering resources can stay focused on what they do best.

Further details on the talks taking place during the Tools Tutorial Day will be announced in the weeks ahead, so make sure to bookmark the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler, where you can begin to build your conference week.

