NSPCC and Aardman create mobile game to help combat child abuse

UK child protection charity the NSPCC has developed a new mobile game with Wallace and Gromit creator Aardman to help protect children from sexual abuse.

The educational title, called Playtime with Pantosaurus, features four mini-games that teach the 'PANTS' sexual safety rules -- such as 'always remember your body belongs to you,' and 'talk about secrets that upset you.'

The charity has devised the wider PANTS campaign as a means to open a healthy dialogue between parents and children, and hopes the game will help reinforce a child's understanding of how to stay safe.

The initiative is evidently an important one, and it's good to see video games being used to help stimulate discussion and aid learning through interactivity.

"We are proud to have been able to work with the NSPCC to create this valuable resource for children and their parents," said Lorna Probert, head of interactive production at Aardman.

"Developing the Pantosaurus concept into a game has enabled us to offer families a safe and nurturing environment within which to engage more deeply with this sensitive but important subject."

The game can be downloaded for free on both iOS and Android.