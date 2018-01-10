Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
Blunder years: Game devs talk about their biggest mistakes

January 10, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
Programming, Design, Production, Business/Marketing

A famous so-and-so once said 'to err is human,' and they weren't wrong. We all make mistakes. It's how we learn and improve, but when the pressure's on it can be hard to rationalize our slip ups as anything other than the end of the world. 

In an effort to destroy that fallacy within the world of game dev and prove it's okay to mess up, veteran animator Dan Perry asked his fellow game makers to tweet about some of the most agonizing mistakes they've made over the years. 

Perry, who's worked at studios including Zenimax, Firaxis, and Volition, got the ball rolling by confessing some of his sins, including the time he crashed an entire test server on his first day by submitting a corrupt file. 

Plenty of others took up the call to arms, resulting in a thread that proves no matter how experienced you might be, that next blunder is probably right around the corner - and hey, that's absolutely fine! 

We've cherry picked some of our favorite anecdotes below, but the full thread is well worth a read if you're looking for an even bigger dose of positivity. 

 

