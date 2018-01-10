Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 11, 2018
Chat with the man behind Frog Fractions 2's alternate reality game at 3PM EST

January 10, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Frog Fractions 2 isn't just a game about frogs and fractions, it's a game about FINDING the actual game. It was a maddening quest that lured players into poking at dozens of unrelated games to try and find it. All the while a mysterious symbol popping up in other indie games lured them along, making them wonder just how (and where) Frog Fractions 2 would manifest. 

At GDC 2018, writer Justin Bortnick will be giving a presentation (titled "Rallying the Resistance: Frog Fractions 2 Alternate Reality Game") about the development of the alternate reality game that drove Frog Fraction 2's "marketing," and will discuss how a 3-month project evolved into a 3-year mystery that drove Waypoint's Patrick Klepek to the breaking point.

However, today on the Gamasutra Twitch channel at 3PM EST, we're going to be sneaking a preview of Bortnick's talk by having him on to discuss the craft of making great alternate reality games. If you've got questions about this kind of work, be sure to tune in and ask them via Twitch chat!

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

