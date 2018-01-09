Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Game submissions are now open for Day of the Devs at GDC 2018!

Game submissions are now open for Day of the Devs at GDC 2018!

January 10, 2018 | By Staff
January 10, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Business/Marketing, GDC

Day of the Devs, that popular indie video game showcase from Double Fine and iam8bit, is coming back to GDC 2018 -- and organizers are now accepting submissions from devs who want to take part!

This fun GDC-sponsored showcase, which is returning for the sixth consecutive year, brings players and developers together for a celebration of some of the year's biggest indie hits.

GDC attendees will be able to stop by the Day of the Devs interactive space at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco throughout GDC week (March 19-23) to check out the games, chat with the folks that made them, and just generally relax and have a nice time.

If you'd like your game to be a part of that, make sure to submit it via this form ASAP! Organizers say they're hoping to finalize a list of games in the showcase by early February.

The submissions form explains that the organizers will be "hosting a gathering of unique and interesting new video games", both in an 'interactive space' onsite at GDC from Monday to Friday, and via a special offsite presentation at the Alamo Drafthouse. “We’ll provide machines and TVs for all the games, so hopefully you’ll just be able to slide in and have a good time.”

For more information on GDC 2018, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

 Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Island Brains LLC
Island Brains LLC — San Mateo, California, United States
[01.10.18]
Mobile Game Producer
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment — Chatsworth, California, United States
[01.10.18]
Senior Character Artist
Shiny Shoe
Shiny Shoe — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.10.18]
Gameplay and Engine Programmer
PlayRaven
PlayRaven — Helsinki, Finland
[01.10.18]
Senior Live Producer (Project Aurora, EVE Universe)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Amid a rising tide of games, devs reflect on state of the Switch market
Discovering the first video game commercial
Classic Tools Retrospective: Tim Sweeney on the first version of UnrealEd
7,672 games hit Steam in 2017 alone, says Steam Spy


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image