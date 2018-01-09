Game submissions are now open for Day of the Devs at GDC 2018!

Day of the Devs, that popular indie video game showcase from Double Fine and iam8bit, is coming back to GDC 2018 -- and organizers are now accepting submissions from devs who want to take part!

This fun GDC-sponsored showcase, which is returning for the sixth consecutive year, brings players and developers together for a celebration of some of the year's biggest indie hits.

GDC attendees will be able to stop by the Day of the Devs interactive space at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco throughout GDC week (March 19-23) to check out the games, chat with the folks that made them, and just generally relax and have a nice time.

If you'd like your game to be a part of that, make sure to submit it via this form ASAP! Organizers say they're hoping to finalize a list of games in the showcase by early February.

The submissions form explains that the organizers will be "hosting a gathering of unique and interesting new video games", both in an 'interactive space' onsite at GDC from Monday to Friday, and via a special offsite presentation at the Alamo Drafthouse. “We’ll provide machines and TVs for all the games, so hopefully you’ll just be able to slide in and have a good time.”

