PUBG leads December 2017's media darlings

PUBG leads December 2017's media darlings

January 10, 2018 | By Kris Graft
January 10, 2018 | By Kris Graft
ICO Partners online game consultant Thomas Bidaux released the monthly games media coverage stats for December, with Playerunknown's Battlegrounds garnering the most attention from media outlets in terms of articles mentioning specific games.

Not only is the roundup a data-based peek into what game journalists find newsworthy, but it also shows what smaller developers who don't have massive marketing resources are up against.

Following PUBG's 6.8K articles for December are Bungie's Destiny 2 (4.7K) and Nintendo's Zelda: Breath of the Wild (3.1K). Bidaux's full rundown and snap analysis is below.

