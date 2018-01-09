Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
GDC 2018 is proud to welcome back the Train Jam game showcase!

January 11, 2018 | By Staff
The 2018 Game Developers Conference is two months away, and a group of devs looking to ride the rails from Chicago to San Francisco to attend -- and make a game along the way -- have signed up to do so as part of the fifth annual Train Jam game jam!

Created and organized by game developer Adriel Wallick, Train Jam has become something of a phenomenon: a fantastic opportunity for devs to make games together in close quarters, knowing their work will be part of a unique on-site showcase at GDC. 

This year the Train Jam will once again take place entirely within the confines of an Amtrak train, and last just over two days -- 52 hours, to be precise. Participants have from when the train departs Chicago's Union Station on Thursday, March 15th until it arrives in Emeryville on Saturday, March 17th to make the best game they can with whatever tools they bring, build, or borrow.

After they arrive their work will be playable in a special interactive space on-site at GDC 2018 in San Francisco's Moscone Center, so don't miss your chance to stop by and check it out while you're attending the conference!

For more information on GDC 2018, which runs this year from March 19th through the 23rd, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

