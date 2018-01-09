Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Shiny Shoe is hiring a Gameplay and Engine Programmer

Get a job: Shiny Shoe is hiring a Gameplay and Engine Programmer

January 10, 2018 | By Staff
January 10, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Gameplay and Engine Programmer, Shiny Shoe

Location: San Francisco, California​

We're seeking a talented, self-starting Gameplay and Engine Programmer to join our team! At Shiny Shoe, Programmers are expected to design, create, maintain and modify game features while frequently collaborating with team members from all disciplines. Some of our recent projects include Full Throttle Remastered, The Banner Saga, and Death’s Door.

Candidates should have a good understanding of code architecture, optimization strategies, and debugging. It’s also important that they understand what makes a game fun!

We do both original game development and client work. You will be expected to be able to deliver well designed, flexible, and performant code in both new games and existing codebases. As a small studio, every member of the team has the opportunity to own large features and have a significant impact on the end result.

Requirements

  • A minimum of 3 years experience building games at a professional game studio.
  • Experience programming in C++, C#, and other widely-used game programming languages.
  • Understanding of flexible code architectures that are easy to modify and extend.
  • Understanding of 3D math - vectors, matrices, transformations, etc.
  • Flexibility in areas of work. You are willing and able to quickly learn new things and execute on many facets of game development.

Responsibilities

  • Own large game features from start to completion.
  • Collaborate with designers, artists, and other programmers to build compelling experiences.
  • Build tools to help content creators craft game content.

Desired Experience

  • Experience with the Unity engine and/or Unreal Engine 4.
  • iOS and/or Android platform experience.
  • PlayStation and/or Xbox platform experience.
  • Tools programming and automation experience in languages such as Python.

About Us

Founded in 2011, Shiny Shoe develops games for mobile, console, and PC platforms. We strive to work on creative projects and on the types of games the team finds compelling. Trying to do things no one else has tried before is what gets us out of bed in the morning.

We are located a block away from Union Square in San Francisco, CA. Our office is near BART, MUNI, bus lines, and Caltrain for easy access.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Due to the immediate nature of this position and current government employment-visa sponsorship restrictions, we are unable to consider candidates without US work authorization.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Shiny Shoe
Shiny Shoe — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.10.18]
Gameplay and Engine Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[01.10.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Ubiquity6
Ubiquity6 — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.09.18]
AR Unity Architect
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[01.09.18]
Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Amid a rising tide of games, devs reflect on state of the Switch market
Discovering the first video game commercial
Classic Tools Retrospective: Tim Sweeney on the first version of UnrealEd
7,672 games hit Steam in 2017 alone, says Steam Spy


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image