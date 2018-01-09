Get a job: Shiny Shoe is hiring a Gameplay and Engine Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: San Francisco, California​

We're seeking a talented, self-starting Gameplay and Engine Programmer to join our team! At Shiny Shoe, Programmers are expected to design, create, maintain and modify game features while frequently collaborating with team members from all disciplines. Some of our recent projects include Full Throttle Remastered, The Banner Saga, and Death’s Door.

Candidates should have a good understanding of code architecture, optimization strategies, and debugging. It’s also important that they understand what makes a game fun!

We do both original game development and client work. You will be expected to be able to deliver well designed, flexible, and performant code in both new games and existing codebases. As a small studio, every member of the team has the opportunity to own large features and have a significant impact on the end result.

Requirements

A minimum of 3 years experience building games at a professional game studio.

Experience programming in C++, C#, and other widely-used game programming languages.

Understanding of flexible code architectures that are easy to modify and extend.

Understanding of 3D math - vectors, matrices, transformations, etc.

Flexibility in areas of work. You are willing and able to quickly learn new things and execute on many facets of game development.

Responsibilities

Own large game features from start to completion.

Collaborate with designers, artists, and other programmers to build compelling experiences.

Build tools to help content creators craft game content.

Desired Experience

Experience with the Unity engine and/or Unreal Engine 4.

iOS and/or Android platform experience.

PlayStation and/or Xbox platform experience.

Tools programming and automation experience in languages such as Python.

About Us

Founded in 2011, Shiny Shoe develops games for mobile, console, and PC platforms. We strive to work on creative projects and on the types of games the team finds compelling. Trying to do things no one else has tried before is what gets us out of bed in the morning.

We are located a block away from Union Square in San Francisco, CA. Our office is near BART, MUNI, bus lines, and Caltrain for easy access.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Due to the immediate nature of this position and current government employment-visa sponsorship restrictions, we are unable to consider candidates without US work authorization.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.