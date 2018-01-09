Attend GDC 2018 and see how neural networks can help you build better games

Artificial intelligence! It means many things to many people, and at this year's Game Developers Conference you'll have an opportunity to hear how it meant a breakthrough in game production for the folks at Temple Gate Games.

In a very special GDC 2018 AI Summit session on "'Race for the Galaxy': A Neural Network in Production" Temple Gate chief Theresa Duringer will explain how the studio's game Race for the Galaxy (a digital adaptation of the board game) uses temporal difference learning to power its AI.

This knowledge-free system requires no human input to generate training data, which allows it to improve by playing against itself. Through this approach, the Temple Gate Games team was evidently able to dramatically improve the challenge level offered by AI opponents without the significant time investment typical of tuning complex AI.

