Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Attend GDC 2018 and see how neural networks can help you build better games

Attend GDC 2018 and see how neural networks can help you build better games

January 11, 2018 | By Staff
January 11, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Programming, Production, GDC

Artificial intelligence! It means many things to many people, and at this year's Game Developers Conference you'll have an opportunity to hear how it meant a breakthrough in game production for the folks at Temple Gate Games.

In a very special GDC 2018 AI Summit session on "'Race for the Galaxy': A Neural Network in Production" Temple Gate chief Theresa Duringer will explain how the studio's game Race for the Galaxy (a digital adaptation of the board game) uses temporal difference learning to power its AI.

This knowledge-free system requires no human input to generate training data, which allows it to improve by playing against itself. Through this approach, the Temple Gate Games team was evidently able to dramatically improve the challenge level offered by AI opponents without the significant time investment typical of tuning complex AI.

Duringer's talk on the topic promises to be neat as heck, and we have plenty more GDC 2018 announcements to make in the coming months. For more information about GDC 2018 visit the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Island Brains LLC
Island Brains LLC — San Mateo, California, United States
[01.10.18]
Mobile Game Producer
Shiny Shoe
Shiny Shoe — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.10.18]
Gameplay and Engine Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[01.10.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Ubiquity6
Ubiquity6 — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.09.18]
AR Unity Architect


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Trinket found the right recipe while designing Battle Chef Brigade
Switch becomes Dark Souls of Nintendo consoles with Dark Souls: Remastered
Blog: The limitations of matchmaking without server logic
Paradox grabs 33% stake in Blacklight Retributon dev Hardsuit Labs


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image