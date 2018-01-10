Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: The importance of storytellers in eSports

January 10, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
January 10, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Video

There's been a big spotlight on eSports events in recent years, featuring stadiums packed to the brim with fans waiting to watch their favorite players compete for a prize pool. However, the storytelling element of eSports shouldn't be overshadowed by the spectacle of it all. 

In this GDC 2016 eSports day panel Travis Beauchamp, Brittany Brown, Damian Estrada, Travis Gafford, TJ Huckabee, and Timothy Young discusses how storytelling is a crucial component in eSports—alongside having a big stage and players competing in your game.

The talk discusses how each industry professional found themselves attracted to eSports before transitioning into how developers should prioritize storytelling when designing for eSports in mind, citing the importance of creating an experience that has the ability to bring people together and form a community. 

Developers curious to see how storytelling is crucial to eSports can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment — Chatsworth, California, United States
[01.10.18]
Senior Character Artist
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[01.09.18]
Environment Artist
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[01.09.18]
UI Artist
Gunfire Games
Gunfire Games — Austin, Texas, United States
[01.08.18]
Level Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Amid a rising tide of games, devs reflect on state of the Switch market
Discovering the first video game commercial
Classic Tools Retrospective: Tim Sweeney on the first version of UnrealEd
7,672 games hit Steam in 2017 alone, says Steam Spy


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image