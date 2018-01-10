Video: The importance of storytellers in eSports

There's been a big spotlight on eSports events in recent years, featuring stadiums packed to the brim with fans waiting to watch their favorite players compete for a prize pool. However, the storytelling element of eSports shouldn't be overshadowed by the spectacle of it all.

In this GDC 2016 eSports day panel Travis Beauchamp, Brittany Brown, Damian Estrada, Travis Gafford, TJ Huckabee, and Timothy Young discusses how storytelling is a crucial component in eSports—alongside having a big stage and players competing in your game.

The talk discusses how each industry professional found themselves attracted to eSports before transitioning into how developers should prioritize storytelling when designing for eSports in mind, citing the importance of creating an experience that has the ability to bring people together and form a community.

Developers curious to see how storytelling is crucial to eSports can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

