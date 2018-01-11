Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
January 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Paradox grabs 33% stake in Blacklight Retributon dev Hardsuit Labs

Paradox grabs 33% stake in Blacklight Retributon dev Hardsuit Labs

January 11, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
January 11, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Swedish publisher Paradox Interactive has snapped up a 33 percent stake in Blacklight Retribution developer Hardsuit Labs for $2 million. 

Paradox has the option to increase its ownership in the future as part of the deal, and will publish the studio's upcoming, as-yet unannounced project. 

Hardsuit Labs was founded back in 2015, and has worked on a number of notable projects including A Hat in Time, Obduction, Gears of War 4, and Shadow Complex Remastered

Paradox, meanwhile, has built up a reputation as something of a strategy specialist, having published various hits including Stellaris, Cities: Skylines, and Europa Universalis IV

Hardsuit will operate as normal following the minority acquisition, with Paradox explaining it'll act as more of a "silent partner."

"We are continuously looking for partners suited to join our journey onwards. We have much confidence in the team built by Hardsuit Labs and their capacity to create great games," said Paradox CEO, Fredrik Wester. 

"The reason for this acquisition is to increase our own capacity to manage our portfolio of brands in a strategic way, together with a studio and studio management we believe in."

Related Jobs

Island Brains LLC
Island Brains LLC — San Mateo, California, United States
[01.10.18]
Mobile Game Producer
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment — Chatsworth, California, United States
[01.10.18]
Senior Character Artist
Shiny Shoe
Shiny Shoe — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.10.18]
Gameplay and Engine Programmer
PlayRaven
PlayRaven — Helsinki, Finland
[01.10.18]
Senior Live Producer (Project Aurora, EVE Universe)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Trinket found the right recipe while designing Battle Chef Brigade
Switch becomes Dark Souls of Nintendo consoles with Dark Souls: Remastered
Blog: The limitations of matchmaking without server logic
Paradox grabs 33% stake in Blacklight Retributon dev Hardsuit Labs


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image