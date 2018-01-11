Paradox grabs 33% stake in Blacklight Retributon dev Hardsuit Labs

Swedish publisher Paradox Interactive has snapped up a 33 percent stake in Blacklight Retribution developer Hardsuit Labs for $2 million.

Paradox has the option to increase its ownership in the future as part of the deal, and will publish the studio's upcoming, as-yet unannounced project.

Hardsuit Labs was founded back in 2015, and has worked on a number of notable projects including A Hat in Time, Obduction, Gears of War 4, and Shadow Complex Remastered.

Paradox, meanwhile, has built up a reputation as something of a strategy specialist, having published various hits including Stellaris, Cities: Skylines, and Europa Universalis IV.

Hardsuit will operate as normal following the minority acquisition, with Paradox explaining it'll act as more of a "silent partner."

"We are continuously looking for partners suited to join our journey onwards. We have much confidence in the team built by Hardsuit Labs and their capacity to create great games," said Paradox CEO, Fredrik Wester.

"The reason for this acquisition is to increase our own capacity to manage our portfolio of brands in a strategic way, together with a studio and studio management we believe in."